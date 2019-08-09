Read about what really matters in Cape, Jackson and more with daily updates
Prayer 8/9/19
O God, we praise you, for all your words are true; all your righteous laws are eternal. Amen.
More to explore
Poplar Bluff police looking for upskirt photo suspectPOPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- Local authorities are searching for a man accused of taking inappropriate photographs of women as they recently were shopping at the Walmart Supercenter. On the evening of Aug. 1, Poplar Bluff Police Patrolman David Perkins...
Airport improvement plans in holding patternConstruction of a new terminal and control tower at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport isn't ready to take off yet despite voter approval Tuesday of a sales tax to help fund the projects. Deputy city manager Molly Mehner said Thursday that is...
Cape FD warns of dangers of swimming in river after photo gallery stirs outcryA Cape Girardeau fire department veteran echoed a sentiment strongly expressed on social media in recent days: swimming in the Mississippi River is not safe. A Southeast Missourian photo gallery posted Tuesday night of children swimming at Cape...
Scott City superintendent focuses on life after high schoolThe new Scott City school superintendent says he wants to be sure every student in the district is prepared for "life after high school," regardless of whether they go to college or straight to work. Michael Umfleet, who began his tenure as...
Jackson issues boil water advisory after water main problemJackson city officials have issued a boil water advisory as a precaution after repairing a broken water main. Kent Peetz, director of public works, said the affected area includes an area on East Jackson Boulevard from Walton Drive to Huber Crest...
Poplar Bluff voters support Highway 67 four-lane projectPoplar Bluff residents supported by an overwhelming majority Tuesday a measure to four-lane Highway 67 south. The effort won despite a low voter turnout. The measure passed by 88.23%, and won in all five city wards. It expands the scope of an...
New Madrid Co. voters change 911 fundingNEW MADRID, Mo. -- The voter turnout was one of the lowest for a countywide issue, but support was high to create a new revenue source for New Madrid County's 911 system. More than 70 percent of New Madrid County voters casting ballots Tuesday...
Sikeston to put use tax on ballotSIKESTON -- The Sikeston City Council unanimously voted Monday to put a use tax on the Nov. 5 ballot. According to Sikeston City Manager Jon Douglass, the use tax is similar to a sales tax but is imposed on sales of goods from non-Missouri vendors...
SE Center for Speech and Hearing set to grow with United Way fundingElizabeth Shelton, executive director of the Cape Girardeau-based United Way of Southeast Missouri, said the center's community outreach is the reason why the United Way has made the organization a new funding partner. She said the center gives...
Stars and Stripes Museum hosts Spirit of Democracy Celebration in Cape this fallThe inaugural Spirit of Democracy celebration in Cape Girardeau this fall will shine the spotlight on and raise money for a Bloomfield, Missouri, museum devoted to the nation's Stars and Stripes military newspaper. Gov. Mike Parson is scheduled to...
Upcoming repairs to I-55/U.S. 62 interchange in Scott CountySouthbound Interstate 55 in Scott County will be reduced to one lane, with a 10-foot width restriction at the Interstate 55/U.S. 62 interchange (exit 67) in Miner, Missouri, as Missouri Department of Transportation crews repair the overpass. ...
Most read 8/7/19Ban large capacity magazines, implement 'red flag' lawsIt's good to be back in the United States, though I mourn along with the rest of the nation for those in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio. Too often our country is afflicted by mass shootings, with crazy people pulling triggers on powerful weapons...
Sears store to close in Cape, ending an era of retailThe Sears Grand store in Cape Girardeau will close this fall, according to a statement posted Tuesday on the Sears Holdings website. The 150,000-square-foot store at 330 Siemers Drive is one of 26 large format Sears and Kmart outlets being closed...
Voters approve Cape tax measure for city hall, airport, streets and water linesCape Girardeau voters overwhelmingly agreed Tuesday to extend a quarter-cent capital improvements sales tax for another 15 years. Less than 7% of the citys 23,460 registered voters cast ballots in the single-issue election. But the vast majority...
Hospital organization, church partner on homeless facilityA two-story, four-bedroom frame house in the 800 block of Jefferson Street in Cape Girardeau will soon become permanent housing for several homeless men, thanks to a partnership between The Peoples Shelter and Saint Francis Health System...
Fort D named to National Register of Historic PlacesCape Girardeaus Fort D, Missouris only surviving V-shaped, Civil War-era earthworks, has been named to the National Register of Historic Places. Bill Eddleman, associate director of the Cape Girardeau Research Center of the State Historical...
Cape man faces molestation, rape chargesA 48-year-old Cape Girardeau man has been arrested on charges of child molestation and statutory rape, police said in a new release Tuesday. Ted J. Skinner is accused of molesting and raping a 16-year-old girl. According to a probable-cause...
Sikeston cyclist dies in wreck in MinerMINER, Mo. A Sikeston, Missouri, man who was riding his bicycle to work died after being struck by a vehicle early Monday in Miner. Miner police chief James Buckley said officers responded to the 2300 block of U.S. 62 shortly after 6:30 a.m....
East Main/Shawnee Blvd. roundabout construction delayedConstruction of Jacksons second roundabout may have to wait more than a year until after the Missouri Department of Transportation builds the diverging diamond interchange at the intersection of Interstate 55 and U.S. 61 between Cape Girardeau and...
Cape airport lands $600,000 in federal aidThe Cape Girardeau Regional Airport has secured $600,000 in federal grant money to help fund improvements as a result of a new federal law even as city officials hope to land more federal dollars for air service in the coming fiscal years. Cities...
Cape council chooses 3 finalists for Ward 3 seatThe Cape Girardeau City Council narrowed the list of applicants for the vacant Ward 3 council seat to three Monday. The finalists are Tom Roy, a medical practice manager for SoutheastHEALTH; Christina Mershon, who directs continuing education at...
Poplar Bluff VA director accepts new position, replacement to be announcedPOPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- John J. Pershing VA Medical Center leadership will change this month when the current director accepts a new position in Columbia, Missouri. Dr. Patricia Hall will transfer to Harry S. Truman VA Medical Center to serve as...
Portions of South Shawnee, West Washington closed in JacksonA pair of Jackson streets are temporarily closed this week, one because of the citys water main replacement project and the other in connection with the construction of the new Cape Girardeau County Courthouse. South Shawnee Boulevard between Old...
Local News 8/5/19American Queen docks at Cape after alternate course caused by floodingWith the Mississippi River retreating after more than 140 consecutive days of flooding, American Queen was able to dock at Cape Girardeaus riverfront at 6:15 a.m. Saturday. But not without altering its course along the way. Danielle Torigian,...
Local News 8/5/19Southeast Summer Art Academy artwork on display through AugustNearly 200 students original artwork from more than 10 Southeast Missouri State University Summer Art Academy workshops make up this years Summer Art Academy monthlong exhibit. The pieces will be on display until Aug. 31 at the Arts Council of...
Most read 8/5/19Shivelbine gears up for start of school bands, marks two milestone anniversaries this yearThroughout Southeast Missouri, Southern Illinois and Northeast Arkansas, the name "Shivelbine" is synonymous with "music." From piccolos to sousaphones and everything in between, Shivelbine music store in Cape Girardeau has been at the center of the...
Most read 8/5/19Business Notebook: P&G is golden, casino plans, a new restaurant and recognition for a SEMO nursing programIt was 50 years ago this month the Procter & Gamble plant opened north of Cape Girardeau. Over the past half-century, P&G has become an integral (and many say indispensable) part of the local and regional economy. It's difficult to overestimate the...
Most read 8/1/19Retail projects delayed at old Kmart buildingIt appears the opening of two retail stores in Cape Girardeau's former Kmart building, originally scheduled for as soon as later this month, may not happen until early 2020. The building, at 11 S. Kingshighway, has been vacant since November when...
Most read 7/30/19Medical marijuana clinic opens in Cape GirardeauA medical marijuana clinic has opened its doors in Cape Girardeau. Missouri Green Doctors, based in the St. Louis area, began operating about two weeks ago in Suite 601 in the Marquette Tower, spokesman Pascal Beauboeuf said Monday. The Cape...