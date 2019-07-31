Bernie High graduate awarded Petty Overby Scholarship

Weston Zoll, a 2019 graduate of Bernie High School, has been selected to receive the Joyce Petty Overby Scholarship, administered by the Community Foundation of the Ozarks.

Zoll, the son of Brandee and Donald Zoll, will attend Missouri University of Science and Technology this fall to study geological engineering. After college, he plans to pursue a career in oil or natural resources.

I was very honored to receive this scholarship, Zoll said. Mrs. Overby is very special to my family and this will help me pursue my goals to become a geological engineer.

The Joyce Petty Overby Scholarship Fund was established in 2017 to benefit a graduating senior of Bernie High School.

The CFO is a regional public charitable foundation with total assets of nearly $294 million as of June 30, 2019. The CFO works to advance philanthropy through a network of private donors, 49 affiliate foundations, including the Cape Area Community Foundation, and nearly 600 nonprofit partners throughout its service region south of the Missouri River.