Bernie High graduate awarded Petty Overby Scholarship

Cape First Church to host annual Family Day on Aug. 9; 7,000 people expectedCape First Church's largest annual outreach opportunity -- Family Day -- will involve 20 demolition derby cars and 3,200 hot dogs and sodas. The free-to-attend event is set for 5:30 p.m. on August 9 at Arena Park. The demolition derby begins at 7:30...
Retail projects delayed at old Kmart buildingIt appears the opening of two retail stores in Cape Girardeau's former Kmart building, originally scheduled for as soon as later this month, may not happen until early 2020. The building, at 11 S. Kingshighway, has been vacant since November when...
Audit: Juden abused purchasing methods, claimed to be working during vacationsFormer Missouri Department of Public Safety (DPS) director Drew Juden's administration "abused" the state's purchasing process by funneling a more-than $1 million fingerprint-technology contract through a foundation that Juden once chaired, and paid...
Bollinger County man receives prison sentence in sodomy, rape caseA Bollinger County man has been sentenced to 38 years in prison for sodomy, rape and molestation of a minor. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced the sentencing of Daniel Martin, 30, of Glen Allen, Missouri, on Wednesday in a news...
Cape Girardeau County agenda 8/1/19Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes for July 29 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda Routine...
United Way funding recipients announcedFrom disaster relief to reading readiness, food pantries to emergency shelters and puppies to ponies, 38 community service programs sponsored by 27 not-for-profit organizations will receive funding through United Way of Southeast Missouri over the...
'The river determines': Queen of the Mississippi set to dock FridayWith floodwaters receding, the 150-passenger Queen of the Mississippi with her towering stacks and bright red paddle wheel is set to sail Friday toward Cape Girardeaus Riverfront Park. The stop will be one of 12 tentative visits by five...
Smith tours local orchard, refers policy questions to stafferCape Girardeau County farmer Jack Knowlan toured his orchards and cattle operation with U.S. Rep. Jason Smith on Tuesday where the focus was on peaches more than government policy. Knowlan said he never sought a federal farm bailout. The Cape...
River view Tuesday in downtown CapeTyler Bailey and Bekah Baker, who have been dating nearly four years and are both of Cape Girardeau, sit along the Mississippi River on Tuesday at Riverfront Park in Cape Girardeau. The Broadway floodgate was reopened July 22 after being closed...
Vehicle owner shoots, wounds suspect trying to steal his SUVA Cape Girardeau resident shot and wounded a male juvenile who was attempting to steal his SUV in the 400 block of South Minnesota Street near Jefferson Elementary School on Monday night. Cape Girardeau police subsequently took the suspect into...
Cape police seek suspect in restaurant robberyZaxbys restaurant, in the 400 block of Cape West Crossing on Cape Girardeaus west side, was robbed at 8:35 a.m. Tuesday, police said. It was reported that a suspect wearing a black nylon jacket, dark pants, gloves and black and white mask took...
Illinois highway workers reopen all lanes of routes 3, 146Illinois highway workers were able to reopen all lanes of Illinois routes 3 and 146 in Alexander County on Monday as seep water trapped within the countys levee system continued to drain back into the Mississippi River. All four lanes of Route 146...
Cape County outsources tax bill mailing services for first timeWhen Cape Girardeau County tax bills are mailed this fall, they might bear a Spokane, Washington, postmark. Thats because county commissioners approved a request Monday from County Collector Barbara Gholson to outsource the mailing process to a...
Medical marijuana clinic opens in Cape GirardeauA medical marijuana clinic has opened its doors in Cape Girardeau. Missouri Green Doctors, based in the St. Louis area, began operating about two weeks ago in Suite 601 in the Marquette Tower, spokesman Pascal Beauboeuf said Monday. The Cape...
Most read 7/29/19Business Notebook: Store openings, medical care in Poplar Bluff, Workforce Training proposals being acceptedA new Jimmy John's sandwich shop will open this week in Jackson. Manager Dan Boren told me last week he expects the "freaky fast" sandwich shop will open Tuesday in the strip mall at 2066 Walton Drive in front of the Jackson Walmart. Owned by BB and...
DEA: Southeast Missouri region receives 152M opioid pain pills; Cape, Butler and Scott counties receive more than half of themMore than 152 million prescription, opioid pain pills were supplied to pharmacies in Southeast Missouri counties from 2006 through 2012, according to federal Drug Enforcement Administration data. The data was obtained by and made available online...
With receding floodwaters, Southern Illinois residents begin cleanupEAST CAPE GIRARDEAU, Ill. Following Fridays re-opening of Illinois Route 146 and Route 3 northbound from the Route 3/146 intersection to McClure and with the remainder of Route 3 expected to reopen by the middle of the week, motorists may be...
Special prosecutor will not seek charges after Stoddard County election investigationA special prosecutor will not seek charges against Stoddard County Clerk Cecil Weeks following an investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol into whether the April 2 municipal election was fraudulently certified. After looking through...
Cape Riverfront Market offers fresh varietyEven before the bell sounds indicating the start of transactions, Cape Riverfront Market veteran Ross Peterson said people are in line anticipating his organically grown vegetables. Peterson and his wife, Emily Scifers, of Cape Girardeau were one...
Cape Girardeau County agenda 7/29/19Approval of minutes n Minutes for July 22 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n Approve purchase order for 2017 land tax sale over surplus n Approve purchase order to Little River Drainage District annual distribution of...
Portions of Illinois routes 3, 146 open to trafficIllinois Route 146 and a section of Route 3 reopened to traffic Friday afternoon, according to a statement from the Illinois Department of Transportation. Floodwaters have receded enough for Route 146 from the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge east to...
Cape city seeks sales tax extension to fund city hall, airport, street and water projects; vote is Aug. 6Cape Girardeau city officials want to spend some $40 million over the next 15 years for a new city hall and an airport terminal and tower, as well as street repairs and upgrades to the water system. For that to occur, voters Aug. 6 will have to...
SEMPO board members raise concerns about options for Center Junction workThere was no consensus among members of the Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization (SEMPO) Board of Directors at a special meeting Friday afternoon. The board met for the sole purpose of considering options for the replacement of Interstate...
Islamic Center, Cape School District to offer back-to-school supportTo help alleviate back-to-school struggles families may encounter this time of year, Cape Girardeau public schools and The Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau are gearing up for free community events providing immunizations, haircuts, food and school...
Most read 7/26/19Former Scott County jailer accuses Sheriff Wes Drury, top staff of discriminationA former Scott County jailer -- who said she was wrongly accused of smuggling illegal drugs to inmates, strip searched and forced to resign -- has filed a discrimination complaint against Sheriff Wes Drury and his administration. Sandra "Sandy"...
Most read 7/25/19New and old: Jackson's Homecomers offers varietyHomecomers' staples -- Sandy and Wayne's Hutch and DeMolay Home Made Ice Cream -- and newcomers Jackson High School Guitar Club set the tone for Day 2 of this year's five-day celebration on Wednesday. With lines forming by 5:30 p.m. at the local...
Bernie High graduate awarded Petty Overby Scholarship
Weston Zoll, a 2019 graduate of Bernie High School, has been selected to receive the Joyce Petty Overby Scholarship, administered by the Community Foundation of the Ozarks.
Zoll, the son of Brandee and Donald Zoll, will attend Missouri University of Science and Technology this fall to study geological engineering. After college, he plans to pursue a career in oil or natural resources.
I was very honored to receive this scholarship, Zoll said. Mrs. Overby is very special to my family and this will help me pursue my goals to become a geological engineer.
The Joyce Petty Overby Scholarship Fund was established in 2017 to benefit a graduating senior of Bernie High School.
The CFO is a regional public charitable foundation with total assets of nearly $294 million as of June 30, 2019. The CFO works to advance philanthropy through a network of private donors, 49 affiliate foundations, including the Cape Area Community Foundation, and nearly 600 nonprofit partners throughout its service region south of the Missouri River.
