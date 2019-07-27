Prayer 7-28-19

More to explore
Cape city seeks sales tax extension to fund city hall, airport, street and water projects; vote is Aug. 6Cape Girardeau city officials want to spend some $40 million over the next 15 years for a new city hall and an airport terminal and tower, as well as street repairs and upgrades to the water system. For that to occur, voters Aug. 6 will have to...
SEMPO board members raise concerns about options for Center Junction workThere was no consensus among members of the Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization (SEMPO) Board of Directors at a special meeting Friday afternoon. The board met for the sole purpose of considering options for the replacement of Interstate...
Islamic Center, Cape School District to offer back-to-school supportTo help alleviate back-to-school struggles families may encounter this time of year, Cape Girardeau public schools and The Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau are gearing up for free community events providing immunizations, haircuts, food and school...
Marquette Tech District Foundation awarded $750,000 grantThe Marquette Tech District Foundation (MTDF) has been awarded $750,000 in federal grant funding from the Economic Development Administration (EDA). The award was announced on business-startup incubator Codefis website earlier this week. MTDF...
Former Scott County jailer accuses Sheriff Wes Drury, top staff of discriminationA former Scott County jailer -- who said she was wrongly accused of smuggling illegal drugs to inmates, strip searched and forced to resign -- has filed a discrimination complaint against Sheriff Wes Drury and his administration. Sandra "Sandy"...
Cape school district, bond-funded projects beginUpgrades to the heating and air-conditioning system at Cape Central High School got underway Thursday making it among the first major projects to be funded by a bond issue approved by Cape Girardeau voters earlier this year. Proposition Y was...
Drums Along the Mississippi set for Friday at CHSCape Girardeau Central High School director of bands Josh LaMar said today's Drum Corps International's theatrical on-field production, Drums Along the Mississippi, will bring "amplification" to Tiger Stadium. Groups this year are traveling...
Program aims to jumpstart student opportunitiesA new program designed to help rural high school students gain better access to post-secondary educational and career opportunities could have a positive impact on students at Cape Central High School. Cape Central is among nine high schools -- six...
New and old: Jackson's Homecomers offers varietyHomecomers' staples -- Sandy and Wayne's Hutch and DeMolay Home Made Ice Cream -- and newcomers Jackson High School Guitar Club set the tone for Day 2 of this year's five-day celebration on Wednesday. With lines forming by 5:30 p.m. at the local...
New chief named for Cape Girardeau Fire DepartmentTravis Hollis, the deputy chief of the fire department in Rogers, Arkansas, has been named the new head of the Cape Girardeau Fire Department. Announcement of Hollis appointment was made Tuesday afternoon by Cape Girardeau city manager Scott...
In memory of Marcellus: Pub crawl set for SaturdaySaturdays pub crawl in honor of well-known bartender and bar manager Marcellus Jones will serve as a continuation of the many friendships between him and the community. Jones died unexpectedly in June 2018 of natural causes. He was 50 years old....
Flooded routes 3, 146 in Illinois could reopen by weekendThe Illinois Department of Transportation may be able to reopen parts of Illinois routes 3 and 146 by this weekend as floodwaters that have covered the roadways most of the month continue to recede. Meanwhile, the Alexander County Highway...
Hackathon brings app designers together to develop health-care solutionsHackers descended upon the Southeast Missouri State University campus where more than $50,000 in cash prizes were awarded over the weekend at the 2019 Healthcare Hackathon. The event, hosted in partnership with Saint Francis Healthcare System and...
Christmas Parade of Lights theme announcedChristmas Lights and Winter Nights is the theme of this years Parade of Lights to be held Dec. 1, according to Old Town Cape. The parade is set to start at dusk in downtown Cape Girardeau. The route will begin at Capaha Park and continue east...
Scott County jury returns guilty verdict in once-missing-evidence murder caseBENTON, Mo. -- A Scott County jury returned a guilty verdict Tuesday in a murder case involving once-missing evidence. The jury, at the conclusion of a two-day trial, found Sikeston, Missouri, resident Antoine Harris, also known as...
U.S. 61 in Scott County reduced for paving workU.S. 61 in Scott County from Highway 77 in Morley, Missouri, to Greer Street near Scott City will be reduced with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews overlay the roadway and add rumble strips. According to a Missouri Department of...
Broadway floodgate reopened; cleanup to begin todayAlthough it remains several feet above flood stage, the Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau was low enough Monday morning to allow the reopening of the Broadway floodgate. Although the Broadway gate is open, the floodgate at the foot of Themis...
Liquor board upholds liquor license denial, cites public safety concernsCape Girardeaus Liquor License Review Board has upheld the city managers decision to deny a city liquor license for a south-side banquet hall that has been the scene of several shootings. The three-member board, citing public safety concerns,...
Jackson's walk program 'rocks' onThe inaugural Walk Jackson program has been declared a success by Jackson public works director Kent Peetz, although he wonders why so few of the special rocks he hid throughout the town have been turned in for prizes. The program, which kicked off...
U.S. 61 in Cape Girardeau County reduced for bridge workU.S. 61 in Cape Girardeau County will be reduced as Missouri Department of Transportation crews repair the Interstate 55 bridges at Center Junction. Work will be completed beneath the I-55 bridges and will not impact interstate traffic...
Photo Gallery 7/23/19Homecomers Opening Night 2019Hundreds filled uptown Jackson to celebrate Homecomers, Jackson's annual festival, Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Vietnam veterans were honored during a special ceremony since, as veteran and Jackson Alderman Dave Hitt told the crowd, many veterans felt...
Local News 7/22/19Cape, Jackson schools face school-year changes, result of new state lawA new Missouri law, which will push back the start of classes in August beginning next year, has local school districts looking at how to adjust their schedules to the new calendar. Schools currently can start as early as 10 days before the first...
Local News 7/22/19Oran marks sesquicentennial with community celebrationORAN, Mo. Clothed in late-1800s fashion and acting as tour guide within a tractor-drawn covered wagon during the Oran Sesquicentennial Celebration on Saturday, Dawn Robert Slinkard said the towns population has changed only somewhat over the last...
Most read 7/22/19Jackson businesses try to 'lessen impact' of HomecomersThe annual Homecomers celebration will draw thousands of people to the streets of uptown Jackson every night from Tuesday through Saturday this week. But during daytime hours, when uptown businesses will be open, Homecomers and the 100 block of...
East Cape gets some relief; 146 open to local trafficTraveling is a little easier for flood-weary residents of East Cape Girardeau, Illinois, now that a section of Route 146 has reopened. Joe Aden, mayor of the village, said the Illinois Department of Transportation reopened just one lane of the...
City denies liquor license at business due to nearby shootings; owner says he's being 'scapegoated'A Cape Girardeau banquet hall has been denied a city liquor license after police cited several incidents of violence in the vicinity of the south-side business and said the hall should be held to a different standard than bars and other...
The $75K church outreach you might not know aboutThis area is blessed with many churches and faith-based ministries. They do important work feeding the hungry (with both food and the Gospel), providing clothes, shelter and other needed items and services. They stand in the gap, showing God's...
Most read 7/19/19Former Leopold supt. Kinder to join Jackson schools; iPad delivery among first tasksA 1993 graduate of Jackson High School has returned to serve as an associate superintendent in the Jackson R-2 School District, and one of his first jobs will be to distribute hundreds of iPads and laptop computers to some of the district's youngest...
Most read 7/19/19Cape residents reminisce about south side store that was razed this weekThe store at 1007 South Sprigg has operated under a variety of names, but for many South Cape Girardeau residents, only one name comes to mind -- Ratliff's Grocery. For the first time in over 75 years, the property now stands empty. As demolition of...