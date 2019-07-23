Jackson Knights of Columbus and Ladies' Auxiliary scholarship presentation

Recently the Jackson Knights of Columbus and Ladies Auxiliary presented scholarships to area graduating seniors at their annual banquet. The Jackson Knights of Columbus and Ladies' Auxiliary are proud sponsors of scholarships every year to the four area high schools to help further the education of their students. Pictured here are this year's scholarship recipients. Pictured with the graduates are Josh Beussink, Past Grand Knight, Jackson Knights of Columbus(far left) and Ralph Hinkebein Grand Knight Jackson Knights of Columbus (far right). Also pictured are Cindy Beussink auxiliary scholarship Chairperson (second from right) and Donna Wikel president of ladies auxiliary (far right) and the recipients of the Knights of Columbus Scholarships.

Students from Left to Right  front row:

Taylor Tripp, Daughter of Michael and Gayla Tripp, graduate of Jackson High School, recipient of Knight's scholarship

Kennedy Dillow, daughter of Brad and Angela Diebold, graduate of Saxony High School, recipient of Knight's scholarship

Sierra Greaser, daughter of Brian and Nancy Greaser, graduate of Notre Dame High School, recipient of Auxiliary scholarship

Second Row left to right:

Kennedy Mansfield, son of Stacy and Kelly Mansfield, graduate of Notre Dame High School, recipient of Knight's scholarship

Zane Thomas, son of Donald and Sherry Thomas, graduate of Notre Dame High School, recipient of Knight's scholarship

Boone Gartman, Son of Bart and Sheila Gartman, graduate of Jackson High School, recipient of Knight's scholarship

Mindy Diebold, daughter of Brad and Judy Diebold, graduate of Notre Dame High School, recipient of Auxiliary scholarship

Not available for the photo was:

Macie Lemons, daughter of Amber and Dave Moore, and the late Kevin Lemons, graduate of Oak Ridge High School, recipient of Knight's scholarship