SWIC Student Award Winners

OUTSTANDING ATHLETES  Southwestern Illinois College recently recognized outstanding students at the annual Student Awards Night. From left, front row,

Hannah Bouas of Smithton, Claire Hoover of Shiloh, Addison Hanusek of Waterloo, Anjanice Jones of Swansea; standing, Andrew Kordys of Sparta, Justice Crosnoe of Cape Girardeau, Missouri; from left, back row, Milen Hagos of Sweden, Precious McGlown of Collinsville, Sydney Thurwalker of Belleville, Trevor Davis of Waterloo, Tyler Joest of Albers, Oliver Stephen of Edwardsville, Hunter Grupe of Belleville, Javonte Perkins of St. Louis and Gianmarco Marcelletti of Belleville accept their awards. Hoover and Hanusek received the Coaches Honor Roll and the NJCAA All-Region award; Jones received the NJCAA All-Conference award; Perkins received the NJCAA All-Region 1st Team and NJCAA All-Conference awards; and all the others received the Coaches Honor Roll award. The ceremony, held at the Belleville Campus, honored more than 180 students for their academic, athletic or leadership abilities.

SWIC Photo by Marci Winters-McLaughlin 4-30-19