First Grade Class Celebrates Junie B Jones Day

Tuesday, May 21, 2019
User-submitted story by Debbie Gaines
The first grade class at Guardian Angel School in Oran Mo read many Junie B Jones books throughout the school year with their teacher, Teal Mangels. To celebrate the end of the school year, the students dressed up as Junie B Jones characters on May 10. Pictured are Kyla Rains, Harper Gadberry, Ashtyn Pobst, Riley Ramsey, and Baker Mattingly. Absent were Everett David & Veronica Seyer.

