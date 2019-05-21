First Grade Class Celebrates Junie B Jones Day

The first grade class at Guardian Angel School in Oran Mo read many Junie B Jones books throughout the school year with their teacher, Teal Mangels. To celebrate the end of the school year, the students dressed up as Junie B Jones characters on May 10. Pictured are Kyla Rains, Harper Gadberry, Ashtyn Pobst, Riley Ramsey, and Baker Mattingly. Absent were Everett David & Veronica Seyer.