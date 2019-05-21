First Grade Class Celebrates Junie B Jones Day
The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
The first grade class at Guardian Angel School in Oran Mo read many Junie B Jones books throughout the school year with their teacher, Teal Mangels. To celebrate the end of the school year, the students dressed up as Junie B Jones characters on May 10. Pictured are Kyla Rains, Harper Gadberry, Ashtyn Pobst, Riley Ramsey, and Baker Mattingly. Absent were Everett David & Veronica Seyer.