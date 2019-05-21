Progress 2019: Old Town Cape Helps Develop Downtown

Downtown is the heart and soul of Cape Girardeau and home to hundreds of unique restaurants, boutiques, museums and more. Over the past several years, our rich history, historic buildings and heritage have been beautifully coupled with innovative technology and modern amenities, allowing start-ups and mom-and-pop businesses the perfect environment to grow and thrive.

Downtown Cape features co-working spaces, a tech district hosting gigabit Internet, high-speed public Wi-Fi, a downtown community improvement district and new hotel in a historic building. All of this complements high-end dining, an active nightlife, a creative art community and downtown living. Weekends are filled with events ranging from parades and concerts, to vintage cars and motorcycles, to open-air markets and art walks, with everything in-between. You will experience big-city life mixed with small-town charm.

It is no wonder Downtown Cape Girardeau is quickly becoming not only the business hub of our region but also a destination where more and more people are coming to live, shop, work and play!