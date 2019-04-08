Missouri Youth Make Moves in Game of Leadership

Leadership and independence were the name of the game for four Cape Girardeau County youth who attended Missouris 4-H Teen Conference at University of Missouri campus March 16-17. They joined 255 youth ages 11-13 from 68 Missouri counties for workshops led by older State 4-H Council teens. Its a time to experience the thrill of independence in a safe and inclusive setting away from home, said Lesley Meier, County Engagement Specialist in 4-H Youth Development. They build life skills, make new friends, and experience Missouri 4-H on a statewide scale.

The theme of Teen Conference was Make Your Move in the Game of Leadership. Workshops included an escape room, creating art packets for a youth crisis center, and learning about other countries from international exchange students. Youth also explored the habitats of native bees through a 4-H Ag Innovators Experience sponsored by Bayer, and celebrated 103,752 meals collected by 4-Hers during the 4-H Feeding Missouri initiative. The keynote speaker was Dr. Lupita Fabregas, Missouri 4-H Program Leader, who delivered a message about recognizing our own diversity and connecting across cultural lines.

Anna Ahrens, Reagan Howe, Micheal Kieninger, and Maria Miller attended with Melissa Miller serving as chaperone. Brent Seyer, Southeast Regional Representative also attended and helped lead workshops.

4-H connects youth to the larger world and gets them engaged in their own hometowns, said Bradd Anderson, State 4-H Youth Specialist. Missouri 4-H is a program of MU Extension and is open to all children ages 5-18.