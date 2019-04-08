National Work Zone Awareness Week: Drive Like You Work Here

Whether we work in an office or on our nations roadways, we all deserve to Go Home Safe. National Work Zone Awareness Week (NWZAW) is a national campaign to spread the message that we are all responsible for work zone safety.

NWZAW, April 8-12, is a reminder to motorists who drive through work zones to observe posted speed limits, eliminate distractions, and be watchful for roadway workers and their equipment. This years theme is Drive Like You Work Here.

According to the Federal Highway Administration, in 2017 there were 710 work zone fatal crashes and 799 fatalities; 132 of those deaths were roadway workers.

 Every day in 2015, 70 work zone crashes occurred that resulted in at least one injury.

 Every week in 2015, 12 work zone crashes occurred that resulted in at least one fatality.

You can help on Go Orange Day, Wednesday, April 10. Join us as we wear orange to show support for the men and women who work tirelessly to build and maintain our roads. Take a picture of yourself wearing orange and show your commitment to work zone safety by posting it to Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter with the hashtags #Orange4Safety and #GoOrangeDay.

The Delta Companies Inc. employs approximately 400 men and women throughout northeast Arkansas, southern Illinois, and southeast Missouri. Each of them has friends. Each of them has a family. Each of them has a life. So, when you travel through work zones, please Drive Like You Work Here.

Learn more by visiting www.nwzaw.org and http://watchfor.us/.