National Work Zone Awareness Week: Drive Like You Work Here
Monday, April 8, 2019
Whether we work in an office or on our nations roadways, we all deserve to Go Home Safe. National Work Zone Awareness Week (NWZAW) is a national campaign to spread the message that we are all responsible for work zone safety.
NWZAW, April 8-12, is a reminder to motorists who drive through work zones to observe posted speed limits, eliminate distractions, and be watchful for roadway workers and their equipment. This years theme is Drive Like You Work Here.
According to the Federal Highway Administration, in 2017 there were 710 work zone fatal crashes and 799 fatalities; 132 of those deaths were roadway workers.
Every day in 2015, 70 work zone crashes occurred that resulted in at least one injury.
Every week in 2015, 12 work zone crashes occurred that resulted in at least one fatality.
You can help on Go Orange Day, Wednesday, April 10. Join us as we wear orange to show support for the men and women who work tirelessly to build and maintain our roads. Take a picture of yourself wearing orange and show your commitment to work zone safety by posting it to Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter with the hashtags #Orange4Safety and #GoOrangeDay.
The Delta Companies Inc. employs approximately 400 men and women throughout northeast Arkansas, southern Illinois, and southeast Missouri. Each of them has friends. Each of them has a family. Each of them has a life. So, when you travel through work zones, please Drive Like You Work Here.
Learn more by visiting www.nwzaw.org and http://watchfor.us/.