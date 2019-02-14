Etty Soto Named National Merit Scholar Finalist

Etty Soto of Cape Girardeau has been named a National Merit Scholarship Finalist, representing less than one-half of one percent of U.S. high school graduating seniors. Etty, a senior at Saxony Lutheran High School, has been involved in numerous academic and community activities, leadership positions, and has been a member of the Saxony soccer, tennis and cross-country teams. Etty is the daughter of Gabe and Jen Soto.

To become a Finalist, the Semifinalist and his or her high school must submit a detailed scholarship application, in which they provide information about the Semifinalists academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment, and honors and awards received. A Semifinalist must have an outstanding academic record through-out high school, be endorsed and recommended by a high school official, write an essay, and earn SAT scores that confirm the students earlier performance on the qualifying test.