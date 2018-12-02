Heartland Down Syndrome Association Christmas Party

Heartland Down Syndrome Association hosted its 12th annual Christmas party on Saturday, December 1st. Nineteen families and their guests were treated to a holiday meal of barbecue, sides, pizza, as well as a hot chocolate bar and desserts. Santa stopped by to dance with the children and distribute gifts. Each family received a very special gift from the organization, newly released "Common Threads," a beautiful coffee table book with photos and stories of individuals with Down syndrome, and a children's Christmas book, "Star."

In keeping with the World Down Syndrome Day theme, "Lots of Socks," group members contributed children's socks to be donated by a local charity to needy children in the area.

Heartland Down Syndrome Association is a community group of the Down Syndrome Association of Greater St. Louis. HDSA was formed in 2006 and is an all volunteer organization. The group hosts several fun family activities throughout the year, as well as educational seminars open to the public. The group welcomes families having a family member of any age with Down syndrome to participate in the group's activities. Those intrested can learn more by sending an email to heartlanddsa@msn.com or visiting the group's Facebook page at Facebook.com/HeartlandDSA. More information is available on the Down Syndrome Association of Greater St. Louis webpage at dsagsl.org.