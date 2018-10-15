*Menu
A Team Volleyball Wins First Place in League & Tournament

Monday, October 15, 2018
Debbie Gaines
Pictured left to right in front row are: Drew Pobst, Lawson Hahn, Riley Schlosser, Taylor Hobbs, Seth Reed, & Logan Dame. Back row: Coach Robin Watkins, Courtney Dirnberger, Haley Webb, Nathaniel Woods, Dalaini Bryant, Daley Siebert, Connor Watkins, & Asst. Coach Denise Dirnberger.

The Guardian Angel Redwings A Volleyball Team was very excited on Saturday, October 13. They had won First place in the Tournament held October 12 & 13. It was hosted by Guardian Angel School at Oran High School. Their league record was 12 wins and 0 losses, which made them the Christian Youth League champion, also. Robin Watkins, head volleyball coach for the past 15 years, is retiring from coaching this year. What a way to finish a career but to have both A & B volleyball teams to win 1st place in their tournament and one to have an undefeated season with 1st place in the league. Congratulations to the Redwings and their coaches!!

