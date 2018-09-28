Kasten kicks off photo contest, will host open house Saturday

Submitted by Chris Adkisson

Since 1895 Kasten has built family memories for its customers across the region. Now through Oct. 4, the company is giving customers an opportunity to show off their backyards in the Kasten Outdoor Oasis photo contest.

Those interested can upload a photo to www.semissourian.com/kasten before Oct. 4 to enter. A selection of photos will then appear online where readers can vote for their favorite. The person who submits the photo with the most votes will win a $400 gift card to Kasten.

"Kasten has been in business for over 123 years because we carry high-quality products with great customer service," CEO Craig Bohnsack, Kasten said. "Our goal is to enhance the lives of our customers."

In addition to the contest, Kasten will host its Customer Appreciation Open House all day Saturday, September 29th.

Kasten has locations in Bonne Terre, Jackson and Cape Girardeau, Missouri and a fourth store in Carbondale, Illinois.