I am a workhorse

I'm asking for your vote on Aug. 7, 2018, in the Republican primary, to be the next prosecuting attorney of Cape Girardeau County. My opponent, Mark Welker, tries to impress you with endorsements from his friends and attempts to overwhelm you with big, blue signs. While he is out seeking more endorsements, I'm working every day in courtrooms to keep the streets safe from sex offenders and violent criminals. During just this three-week campaign, I've tried a jury trial and two bench trials, winning all three; and keeping dangerous sex criminals locked up. Vote for the workhorse, not the show horse.

