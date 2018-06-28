Three generations of Felkers recently competed in a 10 kilometer race in Chicago along the lake front. Dr. Russ Felker, his son Russ and grandson Tyler ran the race with grandpa getting first in the over 70 division and his grandson Tyler winning the 14 and under category. This is their second year running this race together. Dr. Felker is from Cape Girardeau, his son, Russ, grew up there and Tyler, living in Chicago, just wishes he was.