SCOTT COUNTY

Tax liens and lien discharges recorded at the office of Tara L. Mason, recorder of deeds, during April are filed by the Missouri Department of Revenue, except as indicated by IRS designation. For more information, contact the recorder's office at (573) 545-3551.

TAX LIENS FILED

Curtis, Melvin

Bryan, Johnnie

Coaker, Tyanna

Crosier, Robert

Duncan, James

Hood, Wayne

Perkins, Stanley

Crawford, Misti

Fowler, Christina D.

Fowler, Christy A.

Chrisman, Joshua

Howard, Franklin

Turner, Misty

Wheeler Jr., Mose

Superior Janitorial Services LLC (IRS) (2)

TAX LIENS DISCHARGED

Newton, Nola

Rice, Michael

Shy, Christopher

Beck, Gains

Gomes, Antonio

Hylen, Christopher

Trum Tank Service Inc (2)

Shytle, Brian

Getgo Audio LLC

G & D Communications Inc

Seagroves, James

Bolen, Michael

Ridgeway Designs LLC

Adkisson, Kerrilyn

Summer Infant USA Inc (2)

TAX LIENS EXPUNGED

Brandt, Michael

Wissink, Courage