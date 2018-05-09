Scott County tax liens
SCOTT COUNTY
Tax liens and lien discharges recorded at the office of Tara L. Mason, recorder of deeds, during April are filed by the Missouri Department of Revenue, except as indicated by IRS designation. For more information, contact the recorder's office at (573) 545-3551.
TAX LIENS FILED
Curtis, Melvin
Bryan, Johnnie
Coaker, Tyanna
Crosier, Robert
Duncan, James
Hood, Wayne
Perkins, Stanley
Crawford, Misti
Fowler, Christina D.
Fowler, Christy A.
Chrisman, Joshua
Howard, Franklin
Turner, Misty
Wheeler Jr., Mose
Superior Janitorial Services LLC (IRS) (2)
TAX LIENS DISCHARGED
Newton, Nola
Rice, Michael
Shy, Christopher
Beck, Gains
Gomes, Antonio
Hylen, Christopher
Trum Tank Service Inc (2)
Shytle, Brian
Getgo Audio LLC
G & D Communications Inc
Seagroves, James
Bolen, Michael
Ridgeway Designs LLC
Adkisson, Kerrilyn
Summer Infant USA Inc (2)
TAX LIENS EXPUNGED
Brandt, Michael
Wissink, Courage
