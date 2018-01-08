Get up and get active this winter

Stock image

From cold temperatures to the darkness that sets in at 5 pm, January in Southeast Missouri is not exactly conducive to outdoor exercise. To help you out, we have compiled a handy list of activities around Cape Girardeau to help you stay active this winter. So lace up those running shoes and get moving!

Personal Training

What it is: Led by specially trained experts, personal training offers one-on-one guidance in a workout customized for you. Personal trainers take into account your age, fitness level, and needs when designing the workout.

Where it is offered: The Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation Department, Fitness Plus, and HealthPoint Fitness in Cape and Jackson all offer 30-minute or 60-minute sessions for individuals, partners or groups for a fee with no membership required.

Get our Daily Headlines Sent right to your inbox.

Worried about falling as you age? Check out the Parks & Recreation Departments Stand Strong program, which is designed for those 55-years and older who want to reduce the risk of falling.

Group Fitness

What it is: Workouts done in a class-setting that are suitable for all levels and fitness goals. Group fitness participants enjoy positive, high energy from classmates, interaction with others, accountability, and the opportunity to make new friends.

Where it is offered: Depending on your interests, the Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation Department, Fitness Plus and HealthPoint all offer group fitness classes. At the Parks & Recreation Department, you can enjoy trying your hand at Cardio Drumming, a class that uses drumsticks, fitness balls and buckets to get you moving to the beat while playing on the drums. Or you can work on strengthening your muscles using fitness bands, hand weights, and stability balls in Stretch n Strengthen. Want something low impact? Try Walkin to the Beat at Fitness Plus, a low impact cardio class in which youll walk three miles by the time youre done! Or get your heart rate going with other classes such as Zumba, Line Dancing, and Yoga. Looking for something more relaxing? Stop in at HealthPoint Fitness and see what Yolates, Tai Chi, and Pilates are all about.

Suffer from arthritis? The Cape Girardeau Senior Center is offering Arthritis Exercise Classes every Tuesday and Friday in January from 9:45 to 10:30 am.

Aquatics

What it is: Low to no-impact workouts that are excellent for cardiovascular fitness, strength training, and fat burning and for rehabilitation.

Where it is offered: The Central Municipal Bubble has several options for a water workout including public swim and fitness swim daily that allow you to swim at your own pace with little to no guidance. If youre looking for something more structured, Fitness Plus and HealthPoint Fitness both offer aquatic group exercise and adult swimming lessons.

Just starting aquatic exercise? Try Swimnastics at Central Municipal pool every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Swimnastics is designed to improve cardiovascular fitness, tone muscles, and increase flexibility by using the resistance of the water.

Cape Girardeau offers many of opportunities to get out and get active while staying warm this winter. If youre interested in one of these programs, give the facility a call to learn more about pricing, schedule and to see which program is best for you. And as always, be sure to consult your physician before starting any exercise program.