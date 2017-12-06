Giving Back to the Earth

A group of sixth grade Explore students from CMS (Central Middle School) are attempting to inform the community of Cape Girardeau about composting for the Lexus Eco Challenge competition. If you are wondering what composting is, it's when you use food scraps to add nutrients to soil which can be quite helpful for growing plants.The group then realised that they needed to spread the word so they decided to make a brochure that was then printed and dispersed throughout our community of Cape Girardeau in various public buildings. The brochures contains information on how composting can help improve the environment and tells residents how to compost correctly. In conclusion if the brochures work our environment will be be a better place for everyone.