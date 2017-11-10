- Plan envisions major changes to downtown landscape (11/7/17)7
New Music From theTungsten Groove : CD Release party at the Rude Dog Friday November 17th
The Tungsten Groove will be Rockin the Rude Dog Pub Fridaynight November 17th in support of their self titled debut. The band feels It wiil be great to be back in cape and be able to share our music with are friends!!! The Tungsten Groove : Stan Denninger, Brett Richardet, Justus Richardet, Shannon Meyer,Keller Ford, and Jamey Pender are rip roarin and ready to give you an up close and personal view of this high energy self titled debut release from Tungsten Groove covers all the ground between rockin tunes like, The Story, Bad Timing, and Ghost to the Heart breaking Ballad of Big Bear. These emotional songs are sure to move you bottom and your heart. So grab a copy! You will be drivin faster and signing along to Bluer Skies at the top of your lungs. available on Itunes and Cdbaby.The show starts at 9:30.