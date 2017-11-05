GT - 4x4 - 11-5-17

- Southern Illinois farmer's grapevines destroyed by dicamba; four years of work lost (10/29/17)2
- Strange real-estate arrangement holds back lease opportunities at Hancock, Big Lots location (11/2/17)1
- The challenges in health care (10/31/17)
- Bullying becomes topic after Kelly High School student attempted to harm self on school grounds (11/3/17)
- Former Perry County coroner heading to prison after judge revokes probation (11/5/17)1
- Business notebook: New animal hospital opens in Cape (10/30/17)
- Judge Gary Kamp to retire at end of term (10/29/17)
- Cape to be featured in HGTV show again (11/1/17)
- Historic building once used as a black school in Jackson makes endangered list (10/30/17)
- Big scare: Man's haunted lawn also serves as charity fundraiser (10/31/17)1
Andrew Myles
Chicago
What movie can you watch over and over without getting tired of?
"Anonymous." It's this movie that tells Shakespeare's life from a weird point of view.
What mythical creature do you wish actually existed?
A phoenix.
If animals could talk, which would you speak to first?
I think I'd like to talk to a baboon.
How did you spend your Halloween?
I spent Halloween cleaning out a house and moving.
Starshia Deboe
Cape Girardeau
What movie can you watch over and over without getting tired of?
"Moana."
What mythical creature do you wish actually existed?
I don't think I have one.
If animals could talk, which would you speak to first?
Dogs.
How did you spend your Halloween?
At home.
Haley Simmonds
St. Charles, Missouri
What movie can you watch over and over without getting tired of?
I think it's probably "Young Frankenstein."
What mythical creature do you wish actually existed?
I wish dragons existed. That'd be pretty cool.
If animals could talk, which would you speak to first?
My dogs.
How did you spend your Halloween?
I went to see "Dracula" last night.
Alaina Beck
Cape Girardeau
What movie can you watch over and over without getting tired of?
"Thelma and Louise."
What mythical creature do you wish actually existed?
The half-wolf, half-dragon from "The NeverEnding Story."
If animals could talk, which would you speak to first?
Probably an ant.
How did you spend your Halloween?
Working.
