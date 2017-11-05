GT - 4x4 - 11-5-17

Chicago

Andrew Myles

What movie can you watch over and over without getting tired of?

"Anonymous." It's this movie that tells Shakespeare's life from a weird point of view.

What mythical creature do you wish actually existed?

A phoenix.

If animals could talk, which would you speak to first?

I think I'd like to talk to a baboon.

How did you spend your Halloween?

I spent Halloween cleaning out a house and moving.

Cape Girardeau

Starshia Deboe

What movie can you watch over and over without getting tired of?

"Moana."

What mythical creature do you wish actually existed?

I don't think I have one.

If animals could talk, which would you speak to first?

Dogs.

How did you spend your Halloween?

At home.

Haley Simmonds

St. Charles, Missouri

What movie can you watch over and over without getting tired of?

I think it's probably "Young Frankenstein."

What mythical creature do you wish actually existed?

I wish dragons existed. That'd be pretty cool.

If animals could talk, which would you speak to first?

My dogs.

How did you spend your Halloween?

I went to see "Dracula" last night.

Alaina Beck

Cape Girardeau

What movie can you watch over and over without getting tired of?

"Thelma and Louise."

What mythical creature do you wish actually existed?

The half-wolf, half-dragon from "The NeverEnding Story."

If animals could talk, which would you speak to first?

Probably an ant.

How did you spend your Halloween?

Working.