18th Annual Veterans Honor Service

The 18th Annual Veterans Honor Service will be at 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 5, at First Pentecostal Church 3054 Lexington Ave, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701

The service consists of several components including music by the FPC Praise Team and soloist Angie Mitchell, speeches, tributes and patriotic displays. There will be honored guests from several participating military service support groups, including the SAR, DAR, VFW, American Legion, DAV, and the Patriot Guard Riders. There will be a tribute to the branches of service by Trumpeter Larry Herron [Army], a Flag Line by the Patriot Guard Riders, an antique military vehicle display by the SEMO Military Vehicles Group and an M.I.A. Tribute and Flag Ceremony presented by American Legion Post 63.

The church is decorated with an extensive picture/profile exhibition including over 90 military personnel from WWI to the present, all connected to members of FPC in some way. There will be a Roll Call of Honor given as part of the service including these Veterans. The campus will feature the FPC Avenue of Flags. Each flag honors a US service member or branch of service.

Speaker: Dr. Mark H. Kinder, Lt. Col. USAF (retired) is a clinical psychologist with over 20 years of experience. He earned his doctorate in psychology at the University of Missouri-Columbia. He was commissioned in the USAF and completed his residency in psychology at Wilford Hall Medical Center, Lackland AFB. After joining the reserves he was deployed to Southwest Asia in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom. He is a retired Lt. Col with 22 years combined Active & Reserve Air Force Service. He joined the staff of the Cape Girardeau Veteran Affairs Community Clinic in 2015.

Dont miss this excellent opportunity to honor our Veterans.