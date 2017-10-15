GT - 4x4 - 10-15-17

Essex, Missouri

Maxine Roberts

Poplar Bluff, Missouri

What's something you would never wear?

A men's suit.

If you could have your own business, what would it be?

Poplar Bluff, Missouri

Administration in nursing homes. I did that for many years.

When do think it's appropriate to start listening to Christmas music?

Whenever you want to hear it.

What do you think is your most annoying habit?

Annoying my husband.

Riverside, California

Paul Roberts

Poplar Bluff, Missouri

What's something you would never wear?

Ladies panties.

If you could have your own business, what would it be?

Poplar Bluff, Missouri

I've had my own business. Roberts Plumbing and Heating Company in Poplar Bluff.

When do think it's appropriate to start listening to Christmas music?

Dec. 1.

What do you think is your most annoying habit?

Brushing our cat's fur the wrong way.

Marshall Brown

Essex, Missouri

What's something you would never wear?

Probably sandals.

If you could have your own business, what would it be?

A custom airbrush business.

When do think it's appropriate to start listening to Christmas music?

I'd say around Thanksgiving.

What do you think is your most annoying habit?

Being blunt with people.

Michael Frazer

Riverside, California

What's something you would never wear?

Cowboy boots.

If you could have your own business, what would it be?

I'd own a restaurant/cafe and run the kitchen.

When do think it's appropriate to start listening to Christmas music?

Never.

What do you think is your most annoying habit?

Biting my nails.