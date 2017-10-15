- College algebra to be removed from Southeast required curriculum (10/10/17)1
- State declares test results for schools invalid (10/4/17)2
- Cape Chinese restaurant purchases old Ponderosa property in Perryville (10/10/17)
- Child-custody advocate: State law needs fix to provide parents with more equal custody (10/12/17)
- One of Cape's oldest mom-and-pop restaurants opens in new location (10/10/17)
- Ships to stay docked in Cape a week longer (10/10/17)
- Sikeston native goes from giving up music to a spot on NBC's 'The Voice' (10/9/17)1
- Cancer will 'change your life, but it doesn't have to rule it' (10/8/17)
- Scott City council passes measures to block treatment plant project (10/10/17)1
- Highway patrol begins 'preliminary inquiry' into Oran timecard fraud allegations (10/8/17)1
GT - 4x4 - 10-15-17
Maxine Roberts
Poplar Bluff, Missouri
What's something you would never wear?
A men's suit.
If you could have your own business, what would it be?
Administration in nursing homes. I did that for many years.
When do think it's appropriate to start listening to Christmas music?
Whenever you want to hear it.
What do you think is your most annoying habit?
Annoying my husband.
Paul Roberts
Poplar Bluff, Missouri
What's something you would never wear?
Ladies panties.
If you could have your own business, what would it be?
I've had my own business. Roberts Plumbing and Heating Company in Poplar Bluff.
When do think it's appropriate to start listening to Christmas music?
Dec. 1.
What do you think is your most annoying habit?
Brushing our cat's fur the wrong way.
Marshall Brown
Essex, Missouri
What's something you would never wear?
Probably sandals.
If you could have your own business, what would it be?
A custom airbrush business.
When do think it's appropriate to start listening to Christmas music?
I'd say around Thanksgiving.
What do you think is your most annoying habit?
Being blunt with people.
Michael Frazer
Riverside, California
What's something you would never wear?
Cowboy boots.
If you could have your own business, what would it be?
I'd own a restaurant/cafe and run the kitchen.
When do think it's appropriate to start listening to Christmas music?
Never.
What do you think is your most annoying habit?
Biting my nails.
- Email link
- Send news tip
- Report error
- Share: