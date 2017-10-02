Fall dishes to share with family and friends
Fred Lynch
Fall calls for a number of simple, tasty recipes to help warm up on those crisp nights. From Apple Cinnamon Streusel Muffins to Pork Chili over Pinto Beans, these recipes are guaranteed to warm you and your home for much of the season.
Harvest Corn and Sausage Chowder
As soon as the weather turns cool and crisp my family requests this soup to kick off fall. I made a double batch for this article to have plenty to send back home with our son. I always serve this with cinnamon or apple cinnamon muffins as they pair perfectly with the pork and corn in this recipe.
* 1 pound pork sausage
* 1 cup chopped onion
* 4 cups peeled and cubed potatoes
* 1 teaspoon salt
* 1/8 teaspoon pepper
* 2 cups water
* 1 can (17 ounces) cream style corn
* 1 can (17 ounces) whole kernel corn, drained, reserving liquid
* 1 can (12 ounces) evaporated milk
In a large pan, cook sausage and onion until the sausage is well browned. Drain well. In the same pot, combine water, potatoes and salt. Cook potatoes until just tender, being careful not to overcook. Add the remaining ingredients and heat thoroughly, but do not boil. If too thick, you can add some of the corn liquid to your desired consistency.
Serve with apple cinnamon muffins for a tasty yet simple meal.
Fred Lynch
Apple Cinnamon Streusel Muffins
* 2 cups all-purpose flour
* 3 teaspoons baking powder
* 1 1/4 teaspoons ground cinnamon
* 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
* 1 cup sugar
* 1/2 teaspoon salt
* 2 eggs
* 1 cup (8 ounces) sour cream
* 1/4 cup butter, melted
* 1 1/2 cups chopped, peeled tart apples
Topping:
* 1/4 cup sugar
* 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
* 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
* 2 tablespoons cold butter
In a large bowl, combine dry ingredients. In another bowl, beat the eggs, sour cream and butter. Stir into dry ingredients just until moistened. Fold in apples. Fill greased or paper-lined muffin cups two-thirds full.
For topping, combine sugar, flour and cinnamon. Cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Sprinkle a rounded teaspoonful over each muffin.
Bake at 400 degrees for 18 to 20 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. Cool for 5 minutes before removing from pans to wire racks. Serve warm. Yield: 16 muffins.
Fred Lynch
Hot Apple Punch
* 2 quarts apple juice
* 2 quarts pineapple juice
* 1 quart orange juice
* 1 cup lemon juice
* 1 teaspoon cloves
* 1 cinnamon stick
* Sugar, to taste
Combine all ingredients in a large pot and heat to a simmer. Serve piping hot.
Taffy Apple Pizza
This is a fun recipe that the children can help prepare. You can either slice the apples or dice small to cover the cookie crust. It serves about 12 to 14 servings, and is good for a large gathering of friends or family.
* 1 tube (20 ounces) refrigerated peanut butter cookie dough
* 3-4 tablespoons flour
* 1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened
* 1/2 cup brown sugar
* 1/2 teaspoon vanilla
* 2 Granny Smith apples
* 1 cup 7-Up or Sprite soda
* Cinnamon
* 1/4 cup caramel topping
* 1/2 cup chopped peanuts
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Add flour to cookie dough and knead in. Press in a 14-inch circle in a 15-inch pizza pan. Bake 15 to 20 minutes or until lightly brown. Let cool 10 minutes. Loosen from pan and cool completely. Blend cream cheese, brown sugar, cinnamon and vanilla together until smooth. Spread on cooled cookie. Peel, core and slice apples. Dip in soda to prevent browning. Lightly pat dry. Arrange apples on cream cheese. Drizzle caramel topping over apples. Sprinkle with chopped peanuts on top.
Fred Lynch
Pumpkin Squares
This recipe is a very old Mr. Food recipe and is simple enough that our children could make this recipe when they were quite young. Although very simple, it is tasty on a cool fall evening around a bonfire.
* 2 cups flour
* 1/2 teaspoon salt
* 1 teaspoon baking powder
* 1 teaspoon baking soda
* 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
* 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
* 4 eggs
* 1 can (16 ounces) pumpkin (not pumpkin pie mix)
* 1 1/2 cups sugar
* 1 cup vegetable oil
* 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Preheat oven to 325 degrees for glass baking dish. In a bowl, sift or mix together well the flour, salt, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon and nutmeg; set aside. In a separate large bowl beat together the remaining ingredients. Gradually add the flour mixture to the pumpkin mixture; beat well. Spray a 9x13-inch baking dish with non-stick cooking spray. Pour mixture into pan and level evenly. Bake for 40 minutes or until done. Cool completely before frosting with cream cheese frosting.
Cream Cheese Frosting:
* 1 stick butter, softened
* 4 ounces cream cheese, softened
* 2 cups powdered sugar
* 1 teaspoon vanilla
Beat all ingredients together well until well blended, light and fluffy.
Fred Lynch
Harvest Apple and Cranberry Pie
I got this recipe from my cousin many years ago and it is nice to use all winter long. It is best made for a group when the entire pie will be consumed with no leftovers.
* 3/4 cup lightly packed brown sugar
* 5 tablespoons cornstarch
* 1 teaspoon cinnamon
* Pinch salt
* 2 pounds Granny Smith apples, cut into 1/4-inch wedges
* 1 3/4 cups cranberries
* 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
* 1 9-inch pie pastry shell
For the topping:
* 1/2 cup butter
* 1 teaspoon vanilla
* 3/4 cup brown sugar
* 2 tablespoons evaporated milk
* 1 cup chopped pecans
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Mix first four ingredients together. Add apples, cranberries and juice and toss. Transfer to pie shell, mounding in the center. Bake 1 1/2 hours. Cover with foil and bake 15 minutes longer. Cool.
For the topping: Melt butter with milk and sugar over low heat. Increase heat and simmer, stirring constantly. Mix in vanilla and pecans. Pour into bowl and let stand until slightly thickened and just cool, stirring occasionally about 10 minutes. Spoon mixture over pie, covering completely. Let stand until topping is set, about 30 minutes. This can be prepared 6 hours ahead of serving.
Fred Lynch
Favorite Apple Crisp
Years ago a friend from church gave me this recipe and I make it many times during fall and winter. I usually double the topping ingredients as my family likes a nice, thick layer of crunchy topping over the tart apples. Adjust the sugar and cinnamon to your personal taste.
* Granny Smith apples, peeled, cored and sliced
* 1/2 cup sugar
* 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
Place sliced apples in a deep-dish baker. Combine the cinnamon and sugar and sprinkle over the apples.
For the topping:
* 1/2 stick margarine, melted
* 1/2 cup quick oats
* 1/2 box Jiffy yellow cake mix
* 1/4 cup sugar
* 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
* 1/4 cup chopped pecans
Combine all topping ingredients. Crumble over apples in baker.
Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes or until apples are tender and crisp is bubbly and browned.
Fred Lynch
Fresh Apple Cake
This recipe came from a family friend in McClure, Illinois, and is a family favorite every fall.
* 4 cups apples, peeled and sliced as for pie
* 2 cups sugar
* 1/2 cup oil
* 1 cup pecans, coarsely chopped
* 2 eggs, well beaten
* 2 teaspoons vanilla
* 2 cups flour, spooned into cup
* 1 teaspoon baking soda
* 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
* 1 teaspoon salt
Mix apples, sugar, oil, pecans, eggs and vanilla. Sift dry ingredients and add to apple mixture. Pour into a greased and floured 9x13-inch baking pan. Bake for about 45 minutes at 350 degrees until cake tests done. Remove from oven and prepare topping. Add topping to warm cake. Broil under a hot broiler until topping is lightly browned and slightly bubbly.
For the topping:
* 1/2 cup sugar
* 1/2 stick butter
* 1 small can (5 ounces) evaporated milk
* 1/4 cup coconut
* 1/4 cup chopped pecans
* 1/4 teaspoon vanilla
For the topping, cook together the sugar, butter and canned milk for 5 minutes. Add the coconut, pecans and vanilla. Evenly spread on warm cake. Broil under a hot broiler just a few minutes until lightly browned and bubbly.
Pork Chili served over Pinto Beans
This recipe has been with me for many years and my husband really liked it. I often use the canned, seasoned pinto beans, and I drain them but do not rinse them, as we like the extra seasoning from the beans.
* 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
* 4 strips bacon, cut into small diced pieces
* 2 pounds pork butt or shoulder, cut into 1/2-inch cubes
* 1 medium onion, diced
* 3 cloves garlic, finely chopped or minced
* 3 tablespoons chili powder
* 1 to 3 pickled jalapeÃ±o peppers, stemmed and seeded and finely chopped (use 3 for hot)
* 2 cups chicken broth
* 1/4 teaspoon salt
* 3 1/2 cups cooked pinto beans or 2 cans seasoned pinto beans, drained and rinsed
Heat the oil in a 10-inch skillet over medium heat. Add bacon; cook until crisp, about 5 minutes. Remove with a slotted spoon to a paper towel to drain. Set aside. Reserve the drippings.
Shake pork in a bag with flour until coated, remove pork and shake off any excess flour.
Working in batches, saute pork in bacon drippings in skillet until evenly browned, about 5 minutes. Remove pork as it browns to a plate. Lower the heat to medium. Return pork and bacon to pan and add onion and garlic. Cook until onion is softened and transparent, about 8 minutes. Add chili powder, jalapeÃ±o peppers and chicken broth. Bring to a boil. Lower heat and simmer uncovered, stirring occasionally two hours or until meat is very tender and sauce is thickened. If sauce becomes too thick, thin with a little water. Stir in salt.
To serve, heat pinto beans in a little water in a medium saucepan. Drain. Plate beans then serve chili over the beans.
Optional toppings can include sour cream or green onions, chopped.
