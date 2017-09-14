Grandparents Day at Guardian Angel School in Oran

Grandparent Day celebrations are fun for the children and the grandparents. On Thursday, September 14, Guardian Angel School, Oran, MO, hosted a cookie social for the grandparents of the students in pre-k thru 8th grade. The day began with Mass at Guardian Angel Church. After Mass, everyone came over to school so that the grandparents and their grandchildren could sit together and enjoy cookies, milk, and coffee, as well as conversation. Entertainment was provided by two 7th graders, two 8th graders, and the music teacher (Traci Hency, Camryn Lynch, Dalaini Bryant, Logan Dame, and Mrs. Geri LeGrand) who played guitars and sang the song "Grandpa" by the Judds. Everyone had a wonderful time.