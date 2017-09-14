*Menu
Search
Submit
Southeast Missourian

Grandparents Day at Guardian Angel School in Oran

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
Thursday, September 14, 2017
User-submitted story by Debbie Gaines
Kendall Hodge, Nathaniel (7th) & Weston (3rd) Woods, James & Suzanne Sindle, Harper (K) & Porter (3rd) Gadberry, Cora Woods (4th), and Sharon Hodge enjoyed visiting and eating cookies.

Grandparent Day celebrations are fun for the children and the grandparents. On Thursday, September 14, Guardian Angel School, Oran, MO, hosted a cookie social for the grandparents of the students in pre-k thru 8th grade. The day began with Mass at Guardian Angel Church. After Mass, everyone came over to school so that the grandparents and their grandchildren could sit together and enjoy cookies, milk, and coffee, as well as conversation. Entertainment was provided by two 7th graders, two 8th graders, and the music teacher (Traci Hency, Camryn Lynch, Dalaini Bryant, Logan Dame, and Mrs. Geri LeGrand) who played guitars and sang the song "Grandpa" by the Judds. Everyone had a wonderful time.

Maebry Enderle (pre-k) soaked up the love of 4 grandparents.
Sharon Hennemann posed with her grandchildren, Ryder (4th) & Daley (7th) Siebert.
Traci (8th) & Don Hency stopped visiting to pose for a picture.
Parker Bryant (5th), Peggy Klipfel, Linda Kraemer, Dalaini (7th) & Cooper (4th) Bryant, Larry Kraemer, and Bill Klipfel shared precious moments together.
Respond to this story

Posting a comment requires free registration: