Prayer 8-17-17

Most read stories
- Woman's post about 'Back the Blue' sign in Jackson coffee shop prompts firing from nearby bar (8/15/17)11
- Scott City man dies in motorcycle crash near Millersville (8/13/17)
- Sands Pancake House moving to Morgan Oak location (8/11/17)1
- Cape movie theater to feature recliners, new food and drink options (8/11/17)3
- Stoogefest headliner cancels, cites NAACP travel advisory in Missouri (8/15/17)2
- Teen convicted of shooting area woman in 2015 (8/13/17)
- Man accused of making terror threats against dental office (8/13/17)
- Councilman: Scott City mayor, city administrator resigned (8/15/17)4
- Judge hears Mosby's formerly suppressed confession at Robinson hearing (8/9/17)
- $34 million student housing project on schedule, developer says (8/14/17)2