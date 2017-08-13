Burrito-Ville to hold #GiveBacktoCape Event for Local Hero Robert Harris

Burrito-Ville to hold #GiveBacktoCape event for Cape Girardeau local man Robert Harris on Aug 30

CAPE GIRARDEAU--Burrito-Ville, a locally owned and operated restaurant, will hold its monthly #GiveBacktoCape fundraising event on August 30th from 5-9 p.m. in support of Robert Harris and Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Foundation.

The #GiveBacktoCape event for Robert Harris will donate 10 percent of all sales from 5-9 p.m., including t-shirts, gift certificates, food, beverages, and alcohol. The money raised will go towards Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation foundation, which helps the Community Gardens of Washington Park, Fountain Street Garden and the Shawnee Park Demonstration.

Kids in the Kitchen, the Public Health Center was instrumental in starting, and Community Garden Program is my legacy and its something that Im still growing, said Harris. The programs reaches out to underprivileged kids and teaches them about the importance of vegetables and eating healthy. Last year 109 attended.

Harris said, many times fast food seems like a faster option but by learning about the different types of vegetables you can plant youll have a better understanding of what is good and what isnt so good.

Because Harris is so passionate about his work with kids, he is planning on a school supply drive, which will be at a later date. Any money raised will go to his continued efforts to make Cape Girardeau's community better.

Attendees at the event can expect to have great food, and meet Robert Harris to learn more about his projects. We also offer a pet-friendly patio which features Roberts work in our planters around the patio. This event is kid-friendly and families are encouraged to attend.

Throughout the year, Burrito-Ville holds #GiveBacktoCape events in support of a local organization. You must be a local charity to be considered.