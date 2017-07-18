*Menu
Little Mr and Miss New Hamburg (Mabrey Burger & Drew Benson)

Tuesday, July 18, 2017
User-submitted story by J Burger
Little Mr and Miss New Hamburg, Mabrey Burger and Drew Benson

Litte Mr and Miss New Hamburg winners, Cousins, Mabrey Burger and Drew Benson. Both are 4 years old.

Photo was taken at the New Hamburg Picnic Friday July 14th

