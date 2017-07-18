250 Miles Up Documents The American Dream

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Film Release Date - 9/10/2017

Steven Tallo

Stallo1986@outlook.com

Morgan Johnson aims the spotlight at The American Dream. His film 250 Miles Up covers the career of another Missourian from the town of Oak Ridge who made a career in NASA as an astronaut, Linda Godwin. Along with Godwin, the film features a very well-known American icon who has not yet been announced. Johnson strives to have his film selected at NASA`s CineSpace film festival. Receiving an official selection would be a tremendous accomplishment considering the expected 1000+ film submissions from around the world this year.

Godwin is 1 of only 60 women to have made it to outer space. She has traveled there on 4 different occasions and currently teaches physics and astronomy in Columbia at The University of Missouri.

When asked about his ambitions, Johnson replied I know we`re the underdog. From 2015 and 16, 18 U.S. films were selected and about half of them are from Los Angeles and New York City. Only 2 have been selected from the Midwest Region (Michigan and Iowa). There is a tremendous bias in favor of New York and Los Angeles. Our part of the country has always been overlooked and we dont get the recognition we deserve. Chicago hasnt even received a selection yet and its the 3rd largest city in the country with a long history of filmmaking.. There wasnt a road paved for Godwin. Coming from a town with a population of less than 300 says a lot about her determination. She had a very long journey to accomplish all that she did at NASA and that reflects the do it yourself attitude of the Midwest. A quote from Andrew Lindner reads If the American Dream of hard work and upward mobility is alive anywhere today, its in the Midwest and Godwin`s career reflects that and I want the world to know about it.

Morgan Johnson is a 2017 graduate of Southeast Missouri State University. He has performed in 2 award-winning films and received 9 film festival selections as of July 17th, 2017.

News and updates can be followed on IMDb at http://www.imdb.com/title/tt7147002/?ref_=nm_knf_i3 and Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/morganantoniojohnson/