Benton, Illinois Alumni Band to Perform

The Benton (Illinois) High School band has planned an alumni band performance for October 6, 2017 at the last home football game of the season against Massac County. This is also band fundraiser pork chop night and senior night. Alumni band members will need to get the music for Hey Baby, Geronimo, Shake It Off, and Push It from assistant band director David Cozby or one of the student band librarians Cassie Brown, Faith Allendorf, Gabriela Wysong, or Autumn Williams at the BCHS band room. Other rehearsal and performance details will be announced as available. If you are an alumnus of the band, or even if you aren't but now live in Benton, and are interested in performing with this group, please contact alumni band coordinator David Cozby by private message on Facebook, cozman17@gmail.com, text or call (618)614-0581, or stop by the high school band room when school is in session and notify band director Gretchen Bennett.

The alumni band performed at the "pink out" game in 2015, and it was well-received by the crowd and much-enjoyed by those who participated. Even if you haven't played your instrument in many years, consider dusting off the cobwebs and giving it "the old college try". Even if you aren't able to play much, you can still join in the fun. There are currently 14 members signed up including 3 flag twirlers, 5 clarinets, 3 trombones, 1 trumpet, 1 French horn, and 1 bass drum.