FCC Behavioral Health 5K run/walk

Friday, June 2, 2017
Volunteers for the event

The 1st annual 5K sponsored by FCC Behavioral Health was held on May 13, 2017. Over 100 individuals participated in the event. Proceeds from the event will help to build a new playground for the children of the women being treated at the facility. FCC Behavioral Health is a person-centered recovery and wellness center.

