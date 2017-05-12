*Menu
Guardian Angel School Spring Program

Friday, May 12, 2017
User-submitted story by Debbie Gaines
Amelia LeGrand, Eva LeGrand, Cora Woods, Ava Forehand, Ellie Montgomery, Logan Dame, Zoe Booth, Adisyn Seabaugh, Dalaini Bryant, & Haley Webb perform an ad skit for the Spring program.

On Tuesday, April 25, the halls of Guardian Angel were filled with the sound of music. Well, maybe, at least the gym was filled with lots of musical talent in the form of singing, playing instruments, and with some very funny skits. The theme of the Spring program was "The Voice", based on the popular TV show, but with a twist. The Voice was from God himself. All of the music and skits were Christian based and had lessons about God. All the school, from pre-k through 8th grade, expressed their musical talent. Classes sung as a group, as well as many very talented young men and women sang soloes and duets. There were even ads that were acted out by the students. All of this musical talent was led by Geri LeGrand, our music teacher. However, due to budget cuts, this was her second and final year at Guardian Angel School. She had taught grades 1 through 8 how to play ukuleles, guitars, and mandolins. Some of the students have found a real knack at playing and were able to play their instruments while singing along. Mrs. LeGrand had not only taught the students how to play the instruments and increase their singing abilities, but has incorporated her great love for God and a Christian life into every music class and every Christmas & Spring concert. Several parents have banded together to have fundraisers in order to raise the money needed to keep Mrs. LeGrand as the music teacher. If anyone would like to make a tax deductible donation toward the cause, please send it to Guardian Angel School, P.O. Box 188, Oran, MO 63771. Praise be to God for Mrs. LeGrand, all of the Guardian Angel students, Fr. Randy Tochtrop, faculty & staff, and all those contributing to the cause.

Michael Eftink, Camden Hahn, Owen Forehand, Zoe Booth, Aiden Scheeter, Parker Bryant & Gabe Dirnberger perform a LifeAlert Commercial and sang "One Call Away".
Second and Third graders sung & performed on their ukulele's the song "Best Day of My Life". Pictured are Cora Woods, Amelia LeGrand, Ryder Siebert, Jonah Dirnberger, Reid Hobbs, Blaine Jolley, Westyn Keller, Weston Woods, Porter Gadberry, Ava Forehand, Eva LeGrand, Ellie Montgomery, Clayton Hahn, & Cooper Bryant. They were being instructed by Steven & Geri LeGrand.
Angry Birds Skit performed by John Crippen (Bomb Bird) & Jordan Diebold, Traci Hency, & Logan Dame (3 Blue Birdies).
Brittany, Jonah, & Courtney Dirnberger perform "Daddy's Hands).
