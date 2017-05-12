*Menu
Southeast Missourian

Six of Twelve Grandsons

Friday, May 12, 2017
User-submitted story by Mary Ann Kagle

Attending with their parents, Noah, Timmy, Gabe, Caleb Liebherr, Lance Ferrell, and Nate Liebherr, attended Sunday morning Easter service with us.

What a treat!

