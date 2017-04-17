Lawless Harley Davidson to Host Humane Society Raise the Woof Fundraiser

The local Humane Society will hold its annual Raise the Woof fundraiser on April 22. Raise the Woof is a comedy event raising money and spreading awareness for the animals of Southeast Missouri. The event, hosted by Lawless Harley-Davidson, will raise money to assist with care and any other medical needs for the animals at the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri.

Executive director Tracy Poston said This event will help us care for more animals and ensure they find homes quickly. Without the communitys support we couldnt provide for as many animals as we do each year

This dinner and comedy show features three nationally touring comedians, Mickey Housley, Derrick Lengwenus, Matt Chiaramonte. Food will be provided by Rays.

We are hoping this event will give the community a different way to raise funds for animals. It is sure to be a fun night out for our guests full of laughter!, said development director Lindsey Morales.

Tickets are $50 each and are available at the Humane Society, Mississippi Mutts and Canine Clipz. Tables of 8 will have reserved seating, and others are general admission. Doors open at 5:00 p.m., dinner at 6:00 p.m. and comedy at 7:00 p.m. This event is recommended for ages 13 and up.

Come out and have a good time for a great cause!

The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri is an independent, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of pets and people in Southeast Missouri. It envisions a community where every animal has a safe and loving home. It helps more than 3,500 animals stay off the street each year.

About The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri

The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri is an independent, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of pets and people in Southeast Missouri. We envision a community where every animal has a safe and loving home. Our care and support helps more than 3,500 animals stay off the street each year.

We receive no operating funds from the government or the Humane Society of the United States. We rely on the love and support of our community for volunteers and donations to continue our mission.

To become a fan of the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri on Facebook go to:

https://www.facebook.com/HumaneSocietyof...

Follow HSSEMO on Twitter: https://twitter.com/HSofSEMO