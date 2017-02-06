Now Read This: Cant We Talk About Something More Pleasant? by Roz Chast

Now Read This: Cant We Talk About Something More Pleasant? by Roz Chast
'Can't We Talk About Something More Pleasant?' by Roz Chast
Last year, my husband and his sister faced the tough realization that their mother could no longer live by herself. They moved her from her home to an efficiency apartment in a retirement facility. Many of you have been in the same position of watching a loved one decline and then faced the monumental task of sorting through possessions.
New Yorker cartoonist Roz Chast published a graphic novel in 2014 entitled "Can't We Talk About Something More Pleasant?" It relates the last five years of her parents' lives through text and comic-style drawings. Her dad was 95 when he died of dementia, her mom was 97 when she died a year later. Chast confesses that before her dad died, she had not spent much time with her mom and then tried to make amends through visits and this book. She brings her parents and herself to life in the form of her characteristic scratchy-lined, emotionally expressive characters, making the story both more personal and universal. The book celebrates the final years of her parents' lives through cartoons, family photos and documents. It also reflects Chast's struggles with the challenges that face every caregiver. One reviewer said, "This book is a homage that provides cathartic 'you are not alone' support to those caring for aging parents." It was voted one of the 10 best books of 2014 by the New York Times Book Review. It's shelved in the Adult Biography section under Chast.
Graphic novels, which are made up of comics content, have become more popular in recent years. The library owns more than 230 titles, many of which are shelved in the Teen collection. (If you are a "Dr. Who" fan, you'll find two titles of interest in that collection.) However, there also are a growing number of adult titles on a variety of topics, some fiction, and several biographies including ones on James Joyce, Arthur Snowden and someone who suffered from Parkinson's disease, a memoir on the Vietnam War and others. Over the coming months, the Adult Services staff intend to reorganize all adult graphic novels and shelve them all in one place. In the meantime, type "graphic novel" into the catalog search bar to bring up a list of our current titles, or ask one of our friendly staff at the Information Desk for help.
Happy reading!
