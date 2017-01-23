*Menu
Leopold VBC 161 Team Gets 2nd Place in Swarm Invite

Monday, January 23, 2017
User-submitted story by Alissa Vandeven, Leopold VBC Club Director
Pictured bottom row, left to right: Beth Lincoln, Lindsey Duckworth, and Gracie Huffman. Top row, left to right: Kyla Beel, Maddison Altenthal, Kara Hampton, and Jenny Vandeven, Not pictured: Shelby Schreckenberg and Patience Vandermierden.

The Leopold VBC 161 team got 2nd place in the January 22, 2017, Swarm Invite tournament in Dexter, Missouri.

