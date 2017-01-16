River City Players Community Theatre Abbott Award winners announced

The River City Players Community Theatre Abbott Awards were held on January 14 at Port Cape, hosted by Dr. Roseanna Whitlow-Greenwood, president, and the Board of Directors.

The winners for the 2016 Season are (first row, left to right) Larry Davis, Best Supporting Actor, Tech Award, and Unsung Hero; Jordan Bates, Best Actor;

Stan Oakley, Dale Pruett Award; Matt Antill, Best Follies Performer and Unsung Hero.

Second row (left to right) Jeannie Hinck, Best Actress; Angela Feliccia, Best Supporting Actress, Alex Shovan, Animation award; Patti Wicks, Best Assistant Director;

Tana Howard, Booth Award; Holly Raines, Best Director.