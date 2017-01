River City Players Community Theatre Abbott Award winners announced

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here

The River City Players Community Theatre Abbott Awards were held on January 14 at Port Cape, hosted by Dr. Roseanna Whitlow-Greenwood, president, and the Board of Directors.

The winners for the 2016 Season are (first row, left to right) Larry Davis, Best Supporting Actor, Tech Award, and Unsung Hero; Jordan Bates, Best Actor;

Stan Oakley, Dale Pruett Award; Matt Antill, Best Follies Performer and Unsung Hero.

Second row (left to right) Jeannie Hinck, Best Actress; Angela Feliccia, Best Supporting Actress, Alex Shovan, Animation award; Patti Wicks, Best Assistant Director;

Tana Howard, Booth Award; Holly Raines, Best Director.