Swan to Participate in White House Women's Event
REPRESENTATIVE KATHRYN SWAN TO PARTICIPATE IN WHITE HOUSE WOMEN’S EVENT
Kathryn Swan has been invited to participate in the White House Women’s Event on Tuesday, January 16, 2018. The event will feature prominent women within the Trump Administration.
Panel discussions will be held on the economy, jobs, healthcare, the opioid crisis, education and national security. The panels will feature Ivanka Trump, Kellyanne Conway, DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, SBA Administrator Linda McMahon, and CMS Administrator Seema Verma, among others.
Rep. Swan will be on stage with the principals during the discussion and be part of the Q & A session during each panel discussion.
As the only participant from Missouri, Rep. Swan indicates that she is honored to represent our state at this event.
“Since all issues are women’s issues, I welcome the tremendous opportunity to discuss the critical issues confronting our nation with these intelligent, outstanding women and leaders,” Swan says.
Rep. Swan is serving in her third term in the Missouri House and represents the 147th District. She serves as the Chair of the House Committee on Elementary & Secondary Education, Chair of the Legislative Task Force on Dyslexia, and member of the Budget Committee, Fiscal Review Committee, Appropriations Subcommittee on Health Mental Health & Social Service, and the Joint Committee on Education.
