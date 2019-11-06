Kamath's Corner
I am 70 year old, naturalized American originally from India. I am married, father of two grownup boys. I am a retired psychiatrist. I practiced psychiatry for 40 years till my retirement in 2010. My main hobby is writing. I write for various blogs and newspapers. I have written three books, one on stress. I have lived in Cape Girardeau for over 35 years.
Meanig of Five Words
Posted Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at 11:10 AM
These days, ignorant Trump and Trumpian lawmakers keep throwing out five words to threaten and discredit people who are exposing their dear leader’s misdeeds and corruption. To them, let me explain the real meaning of those words:
- ‘Coup’ is an overthrow or attempt to overthrow of a government by violence or threat of violence. Impeachment is opposite of coup. It is a peaceful democratic process conducted by the Legislative branch of a democracy.
- ‘Treason’ is when one adheres to the enemy country, such as Russia, and gives that enemy (represented by dictator Putin) aid and comfort, and follows his orders.
- A ‘spy’ is a mole in the government, sometimes at the highest level, planted by an enemy country, such as Russia, who secretly or openly reveals classified information to the enemy. Some spies are compelled to be spies by blackmail.
- ‘Enemy’ is one who betrays Constitution and grabs power by means of lying and divisive demagoguery.
- ‘Deep state’ is a bunch of bureaucrats who try to bring stability to a country when a despotic leader betrays his oath of office to protect Constitution, abuses his power, indulges in corrupt practices and tries to destroy democracy.
Any question?
