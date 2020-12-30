- The Road to Global Economy Recovery in 2021 (12/30/20)
- Medical Malpractice Cases During Covid-19 (12/21/20)
- Five Benefits of Boating as a Hobby (12/17/20)
- 5 Tips to Decide What Car You Need (12/16/20)
- Removing Odors From Your Commercial Building (12/13/20)
- Digital ecosystems the key to a successful business in 2020 and beyond (12/10/20)
- How to Get a Local Internship as an International Student (12/4/20)
The Best MMORPGs Coming Out in 2021
Massive Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Games, or MMORPGs, can offer you a lot of fun if they are done right. You can spend dozens, even hundreds of hours on a single MMORPG.
Popular titles like World of Warcraft, The Elder Scrolls Online, and Final Fantasy XIV have shown that you can spend so much time on a game that will last for years. With a new year in sight, here the 5 of the best MMORPGs coming out in 2021.
New World
New World is an upcoming MMORPG being developed by Amazon Game Studios. The game is set in an alternate timeline during the 1600s on the fictional island of Aeternum. Your player arrives on the island where you fight the Corrupted and other dark creatures. There is no class system in the game, and instead, you level up normally and upgrade your stats around the playstyle you want.
The game was originally set for a May 2020 release date but was delayed twice to its eventual early 2021 release date. You can get to know more about the game releases and promos through cool gaming videos and blogs on GameLuster.com.
The Lord of the Rings MMO
Fans of the Lord of the Rings franchise should keep this game on your radar. Amazon recently announced that they are making a new Lord of the Rings MMO, this one separate from The Lord of the Rings Online. Development is being headed by Athlon Games, made up of former developers from Destiny and World of Warcraft.
With a sprawling world to base an MMORPG on, this game should have no shortage of interesting ideas. Not many details are officially known about the game but expect this to be one of the most talked-about MMORPGs in recent years.
Ashes of Creation
Developed by Intrepid Studios, Ashes of Creation is an ambitious MMORPG set in a fantasy world. The game features a foundational node system, which means that almost all of the world is built by player choice and actions.
Players in Ashes of Creation can basically do what they want to the game world, whether to build something or destroy another player’s creation. You can also build your own home and buildings, though how long it lasts depends on you and what happens around you. This game is for those who want a lot of player choice in their games.
Project TL
Project TL (The Lineage) has had a rough development cycle. The game was first announced and titled Lineage Eternal in November 2011 and was meant as a sequel to the 1998 game Lineage.
Lineage Eternal did not have many updates until its developer, NCSoft, announced in 2017 that the game was going through significant changes and was being renamed Project TL. The game also switched game engines from a proprietary one to Unreal Engine 4. A gameplay trailer in 2017 showed that this game had promise and, after conducting a closed beta in 2020, expect a full release in 2021.
Corepunk
Corepunk stands out from other MMORPGs thanks to its unique graphics and gameplay. The game’s stylized graphics brings into mind the graphics of DOTA. The game is played with a top-down camera with the map covered in a fog-of-war so as you play the game, you discover new locations, enemies, and items.
The unique perspective also means that PVP is going to be a different experience from your average MMORPG. The game also features branching quests and alternate endings so no two playthroughs will be the same. Think of this game like DOTA meets Wow and put it in a cyberpunk world.
Respond to this blog
Posting a comment requires a subscription.