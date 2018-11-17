- Why is Strategic Planning Important for Your Business? (9/15/20)
How to find the best places to visit
Traveling to new, exotic places, trying delicious foods, and meeting interesting people is a dream that many people have. There are more than 196 countries in this world, and thousands of cities and towns to choose from. How do you know where you should go?
Many people have different methods and reasons for traveling. Extreme sports enthusiasts, like snowboarders, fly to mountains all over the world to get fresh powder. Rollercoaster lovers will jet to the newest super coasters for a brand new adrenaline rush. Photographers passionate about nature spend weeks at a time exploring foreign villagers to catch a glimpse of an elusive animal. Music lovers will travel to festivals to see explosive lineups of bands they listen to. With all of these reasons for traveling, there can be as many varied ways to find a place to go as places to go!
Let it Come to You
One of the most fun ways to travel is to let the opportunity come to you. Having money set aside for traveling will help you make the most out of it. Then, when somebody invites you out of your comfort zone or recommends that you visit a particular place, you go there. An event invitation from a friend in a different, but still commutable city can be an adventure in itself. You may have a friend or a neighbor invite you to help with a charity project in another town or country. A neighbor might suggest a park you haven’t been to but want to try out. You can also see an advertisement for a tour group or workshop for a favorite hobby in a faraway place that you would love. Respond to these calls of adventure with enthusiasm, and enjoy the ride they take you on.
Pilgrimages
Every culture has a place that is considered holy or spiritual, and groups will often travel together to those places. Join the caravan and go. Whether you make a journey to a popular church, music venue, coffee shop, or country, think of it as a right of passage and a journey of discovery. Some church groups offer mission trips or tours of European countries. Outdoor lovers might make a yearly trek to the Rockies for camping and snow. Once every 12 years in India, many people gather for a bath in the Ganges. Whatever culture interests you, be a part of one of the pilgrimages or festivals and celebrate together.
Make a Plan
Is there a place that you have always wanted to go to? Put it on your five year, or six month, plan. Go because it’s something your heart is calling for you to do. See the town where a favorite book was written or the place a favorite movie was filmed. Experiencing what you’ve always dreamed first hand is a transformative lesson and helps you feel more connected to the people around you.
Look at a Guide
Spend time reading travel guides, and look at the geography of everywhere. If there’s a place that speaks your name, maybe think about taking the time to see it for yourself. Exploring the world around you opens up opportunities and ways of thinking.
Hopefully, this list gives you some inspiration on your next adventure. Be open to recommendations from family and friends, and be sure to follow your heart.
