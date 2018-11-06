- How to Get a Local Internship as an International Student (12/4/20)
- 5 Fun Activities to Do When Stuck Inside (12/1/20)
- How to Win Customer Loyalty with These 5 Phone Tips (11/27/20)
- 3 Tips for Getting the Most Out of Your Car Accident Case (11/15/20)
- U.S Farmers Show Resilience Throughout the COVID Pandemic (11/7/20)
- A Complete Guide to Anonymous Proxies (11/7/20)
- Steps to Take After Recovering From a Business Loss (11/6/20)
5 ways to sell your old stuff for the most money
If you’re short on cash, sometimes all you have to do is look around and realize that you’re sitting on a whole bunch of dough! The trick is knowing what old stuff you have laying around the house is actually worth money, and what is junk. If you’re creative enough, you just might be able to find a diamond in the rough and be able to sell it for an extra income stream.
1. Unload Your Old Books
If you’re like most people, you probably have boxes and boxes of dusty, unread books just sitting around. Lucky for you, some books are worth some real money, if you just know what to look for. Book buyers are interested specifically in first edition collectibles, meaning the first printing of a book. Textbooks, even old editions can also sell for a decent chunk of change on websites like Amazon or Chegg. This article lists the best websites to sell your books and textbooks on for cash.
2. Get Rid of Vintage Clothes
What looks like a 30-year-old hand me down to you could be haute couture to someone else! There’s a huge online market for vintage clothes, especially for rare pieces by obscure brands and designers. You may just have an entire trunk of valuable pieces, ready to sell! Do some research on the brands you have laying around. You can sell vintage clothes on eBay, or other merchant websites. This article outlines the process of selling your old, vintage clothes from beginning to end. Selling old fashion could even become a full-time job, if you find yourself scanning thrift store racks often enough and can complete simple fabric repairs.
3. Sell Diabetic Test Strips
If you or someone in your family has diabetes, you’ll know that sometimes you’re drowning in the things. Insurance plans can give you more than you’d ever need. Luckily, you can share the love by selling your unused, unexpired test strips. This article outlines different websites that will buy your diabetic test strips, based on when they expire.
4. Clear Out Old Electronics
That drawer filled with old phones and cords could be hiding some value. There are tons of options when it comes to getting rid of old phones, laptops or digital cameras, even if they’re years outdated. Websites like Gazelle.com or Glyde.com will buy electronics for a fair price, even broken and outdated ones. Before you sell old phones or computers, however, be sure to clean out the hard drive so your private information doesn’t go along with it!
5. Let Others Shop your Shelves
An often overlooked household item that can be sold online is old dishware and china. If you have lots of old dinnerware laying around, you’ll be able to sell them on auction sites like eBay. Be sure to research brands and years of dishware that you have, because you might be sitting on something rare or collectible that someone would pay a pretty penny for!
Don’t let your old stuff just sit in storage, depreciating in value when you could get it into the hands of someone who is willing to pay to have it. There are even more options than listed in this article for getting rid of stuff you don’t use anymore, and countless apps that can make the process much easier. What seems like trash to you could be someone else’s treasure!
Respond to this blog
Posting a comment requires a subscription.