- Getting Over Medical Appointment Fears (1/10/20)
- How to Prepare Your Family for An Emergency (1/2/20)
- 4 Myths About Fasting and Your Health (1/2/20)
- Six Home Improvement Project Budget Tips (12/20/19)
- 5 Ways To Draw Customers Into Your Business (12/18/19)
- Understanding The Risk And Reward of Investing (12/15/19)
- How to Get the Most Out of Team Meetings (12/10/19)
7 Unexpected Expenses for New Pool Owners
Many people dream about having a swimming pool in their own backyards but don’t have a clue how much it will cost them. If you don’t plan this project properly, you’ll get discouraged once you find out that you haven’t saved enough money to cover all the costs. Because of this, it’s extremely important that you get familiar with all of the unexpected expenses you’ll face. This way, you will know exactly how much money you’ll need to make your dream come true.
Insurance Premiums
Once a swimming pool becomes a part of your home, your homeowners insurance will increase. You shouldn’t be surprised if you notice that some insurance companies won’t cover the property, since they see pools as something risky and dangerous. In order to get insurance companies to cover your home, you will need to make sure that your pool complies with local safety standards. It’s hard to tell how much your premium will increase, since it depends on the particulars of the setup of your swimming pool as well as your location.
Permits and Clearances
Even though your contractor will take care of permits and clearances, you will still need to pay for them. When you hire a contractor and get a fee make sure to ask him what’s included in the price.
Installing a Fence
Many homeowners don’t know that the local law requires them to install a fence. The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission has clear guidelines on safety barriers for home pools. The guidelines mention that your fence needs to be at least 4 feet tall and have a self-closing and self-locking gate. On top of that, it shouldn’t contain footholds or handholds that would enable climbing. Know that most local governments have adopted these guidelines, so chances are that you’re required to follow them.
In case you thought that this wasn’t going to be a big expense, then you should do more research on how much pool fences cost. Be prepared to spend at least a thousand bucks on a fence that is designed to keep pets and unsupervised kids away. Keep in mind that there are many different options to choose from and that the prices vary a lot depending on the style, size, and materials.
Heating and Electricity
Some people choose not to heat their pool. However, if you have a four-season climate, then you won’t be able to avoid heating costs. Keep in mind that these costs can be quite high. In fact, the United States Department of Energy notes that energy costs go up by 10-30% for each degree rise in temperature. Of course, you can lower the cost of heating by building a smaller pool or using solar heating.
You will also need to make sure that your pool is lit at night and that the chlorine filters and water pumps are working. When you combine electricity and heating costs for swimming pools, you’ll probably start noticing a hundred dollar increase in utilities per month.
Maintenance
Instead of a hiring someone to clean your pool, you can do it yourself and save the money you’ve spent on that for any repairs that you might need later on. “Every pool owner experiences problems sooner or later, and they should know who to call when they notice that something is wrong,” advise the experts from the Waterboy Leak Detection Company. Having a number of a reputable repair service will save you a lot of hassle when an issue occurs.
Landscaping
If you want your pool to look nice and blend into its surroundings, then you will need to do some landscaping. Nevertheless, you won’t know how much that will cost you until after the pool has been built. Keep in mind that the cost of landscaping can cost thousands of dollars.
Pool Furniture
Now that you have a nice swimming pool, you’ll be tempted to get some great furniture pieces as well. However, you might be surprised to find out just how much pool furniture costs.
Respond to this blog
Posting a comment requires a subscription.