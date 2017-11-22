- How to Keep Going After a Job Loss (9/28/20)
- Tips for Moving in 2020 (9/23/20)
- 5 Reading Trends That Have Emerged During COVID-19 (9/21/20)
- Why is Strategic Planning Important for Your Business? (9/15/20)
- How is Gaming Different from Esports? (9/9/20)
- Smoothing the Rough Road of Job Loss (9/6/20)
- Keep Your Garden Edges Neat with These Ideas (9/6/20)
7 ways to make your business more secure
There are several security risks that your business faces today. The obvious may be a break-in where equipment and records are stolen. However, your data could be stolen or compromised. Natural and human-made calamities may also damage your premises. Here are seven ways to ensure that the business is very secure.
1. Prevent public access by installing perimeter fence and good doors
This is the basic security measure to prevent malicious fellows from gaining access to your business. Install a perimeter fence where possible. Where this is not possible, reinforce your doors and windows to prevent entry of unauthorized persons. You require quality doors, locks and ensure that the keys are handled by specific people in the company. Keys can be duplicated and used to make unauthorized entry if not kept safe.
2. Consider installing video monitoring systems
A CCTV systems help monitor events around your premises when nobody is around. With the new technologies, you can be notified when an object is left near the premises, individuals idling nearby and follow people as they move from one location to the other around the premises. Your CCTV system can also be connected to other security systems such as intrusion detection, fire detection systems and the alarm system. Ensure your system complies with data protection and privacy requirements.
3. Install access control systems
Access control systems ensure that only the authorized persons in the system’s database have access to the certain rooms. Should anything be stolen or damaged, you can tell who entered the room and at what time. This system can be connected to your CCTV system too.
You can install an access control system that makes use of a token, fingerprint readers, iris readers or access cards. Of the three, the biometric access control system is the most secure.
4. Issue staff and visitor IDs
If you run a large organization, consider issuing out staff IDs to all the members of the staff. The customers can be issued with visitor ID cards at the reception. You can go for RFID cards that also work as access control cards for your access control systems. The cards can be strapped on the neck by the use of badge reels or lanyards at all times when the employees or visitors are on the premises.
5. Enforce a robust password policy
The password is the primary security against unauthorized access to your data or system. Therefore, you have to ensure that all the devices on the system conform to your password policy. The password policy should specify the minimum password length and composition, how often it should be changed and steps to take should anyone forget his or her password. These controls can be fed into the server to alert the users when they do not follow the requirements.
6. Back up and secure data onsite
The system can be compromised through virus, worms and Trojan horses and ransomware. Protect the data by such software options as firewalls, antivirus and controlled access to various resources on the server. Sometimes natural calamities or mistakes can erase data and compromise its integrity. You can always restore data from the backup.
It is important to back up data out of the premise. Cloud storage is cheap and can be updated as fast as you add or change data value on the premises. Other data can be stored on removable devices.
7. Install flood, fire and smoke detectors as well as firefighting equipment
Install systems to warn you when there is an impending fire, high smoke levels or flood warning if you have a business in a flood-prone area. Moreover, install equipment to fight the fire. Most states have minimum equipment standards required for fire. You should train your workers on how to use the firefighting equipment. The training should also include steps to take when there is a fire to minimize damage and injury. The firefighting equipment should be inspected periodically.
A comprehensive security plan should include protection from break-ins, data loss or theft and against natural calamities. Use the available technologies to enhance the effectiveness of your security systems. Ensure that everyone knows the business security policies as well as the use of security systems.
Respond to this blog
Posting a comment requires a subscription.