Best Practices For Dealing With Workplace Injuries
Workplace injuries come with avoidable sad losses. The solution to this safety issues involves clearly-outlined procedures that guarantee minimum risk to employees, materials, environment, organizational processes and equipment. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration reported that about 4500 workers are lost yearly due to accidents in the workplace. Economic losses to the tune of $1 billion dollars per week are staggering and demand all-inclusive approach to effectively prevent the deluge of losses associated with workplace injury.
Some ways are designed to handle workplace injuries but those sustainable approaches flop before they begin. Experts identified some procedures that must be followed to enhance the safety and efficient handling of workplace injuries.
1. Effective Reporting and Investigation
Detailed and timely reporting of workplace injuries is essential to the safety of the victim and reduction of losses. Sherwin Arzani, a personal injury attorney in Los Angeles, CA, says that such reporting should be within the first 24 hours of the injury in order to ensure accuracy. He further suggested that the investigator should talk to the victim to understand the nature and the magnitude of the incidence. Every detail of the report should be objective; it's not an opinion, but a report and should never be biased as it should expedite claims.
Investigating the incidence should be done as soon as possible when the accident is still fresh. The subordinates of the victim as well as witnesses to the accident should be involved throughout the history of the investigation. Involving the superior will help to aid the process. Sherwin Arzani suggested completing the investigation at the site of the accident to help evoke the memories of the incidence. You must further apply caution in interviewing anyone involved. Focus on facts and events while ensuring that your interviewee is conformable.
2. Accommodating the Victim
You must never commit the mistake most people make while conducting an investigation over a workplace injury. In most instances, the victim is forgotten when work begins. You risk causing the victim depression over neglect. He could become disengaged. The employees' social interactions are at the work; thus, you should never allow the staff to stay away for a prolonged period of time. Bring the injured staff to the office and engage him if possible and if this is impossible, initiate a kind of friendly check-in, regular calls and texts to keep him engaged.
Best Practices for Returning the Victim to Work
Once you get a notification of an accident in your establishment, initiate a return-to-work program as this can reduce millions of dollars in penalties and fines. It will also minimise worker's compensation, enhance employee morale, retention of quality employees and boost competitiveness while at the same time supporting a healthy mental state of the employee.
Summarily, a return-to-work programme involves contacting the injured employee and initiating an interactive process for discovery of what happened.
- Obtain essential restrictions and work capacities which will spell out the categories of work the employee is fit to engage in.
- Conduct your research and assess possibilities of accommodating the victim. If this is not ensured, you might be losing one of your highfliers. Establish a new work schedule, provide new equipment and training, create time for medical attention and initiate an ergonomic evaluation of the work environment.
- Monitor accommodation and enforce the new rule.
Best Practices For Reporting Workplace Accidents
Understanding the required procedures for reporting a workplace accident can help to minimise loss and enhance support. The Bureau of Labour Statistics reported that over 3 million non-fatal workplace injuries took place in 2014. While it's impossible to predict an occurrence of accidents, management and reporting are highly essential. According to Safetyoutlook.com here are four basic principles to observe in the reporting of a workplace accident.
1. Establish a Rapid Response plan - Set up a safety champion - who should be consulted in the event of an accident at work or illness. Safety champion's contact information, as well as the phone number of the worker's compensation insurance agent, should be handy.
2. Immediate Attention - one of the essential parts of dealing with workplace injury is immediacy. Responding quickly is critical to saving lots of things including removing things that may poses danger to other employees such as spilt liquid, broken glasses, etc.
3. Thoroughness - You need maximum depth in handling every aspect of workplace injury. You need to accurately capture every essential detail of the injury with standard accident form.
4. Safety - Security and safety measures should be a top priority in the running of any business. Investigation processes should identify measures to forestall such occurrences.
Best Approach to Reduce Workplace Injuries
The effect of workplace injuries is grave. Preventive measures are preferable to paying associated costs and of course, nothing can serve as payment for human life. Therefore, the best way to deal with the injuries is to eliminate them or at least reduce the chances of occurrences. The Insurance Information Institute came up with some measures for reducing workplace injuries. Following this guide will help one to develop a comprehensive workplace safety programme.
- Engaging all stakeholders in collaboration towards implementing, maintaining and enhancing workplace safety programs.
- valuating operations, workplace, employees, safety, equipment and analyzing associated risks.
- Mitigating hazard through the identification, removal, control, replacement where necessary and addition of fresh safety measures
- Training of stakeholders especially the employees on safety procedures, measures, and first-aid administration
- Promoting workplace safety through review and improvement of safety systems and facilities.
Holistic measures for reviewing and improving workplace safety is key for the efficient running of organizations. Safety programmes should be primary in the security affairs of businesses as it would boost employee morale, productivity, and efficiency.
