Tips to Becoming Your Best Self
Becoming your best self is a life committing process. It is not a one-day thing. It needs some level of discipline and dedication to make this important achievement in life. Life coach David Michigan states that there should be a willingness to overcome fears and hindrances that you may have, and on top of that to take action in order to attain meaningful goals and dreams in life. It more than just knows what principles to adhere to better your own self.
The difference comes in by doing it. Having the guide to becoming your best self is not a shortcut to be happy. It's simply an emphasis on what you should do to learn the beauty of what is required. It is not a destination by itself rather a means of coming to this state in your life. Here are some of the tips to help you become your better self:
Accept your imperfections
One of the biggest mistakes people make in life is to fail to admit that there is a problem that needs their attention. With such a mindset, it has become almost impossible to focus on what is practically achievable. Everyone wants to attain a perfect social status without making considerations of what shortfalls exist in their lives. There is a pursuit of a perfect body and family both of which are typically non-existent beyond magazine covers.
To better yourself, you need to start by loving and accepting the imperfections in your life. These things define you despite how much you want to ignore them. Therefore, it is prudent for you to begin carving them in relation to your own preferences. Everyone has those flaws that they’ll never choose but they make each of us beautifully relatable and human.
Don’t Compare Yourself with Others
Appreciate who you are and stop fitting into the life of other people. Differentiate between inspiration and comparing yourself to others. You can be inspired by another person’s success but let that not define what you should do to excel. Don’t envy the achievements of others.
Yours is a different case altogether and if you don’t pursue it, you may never become your better self. Endeavor to be someone else other than yourself. This is an inner conflict that everyone needs to deal with in order to bring out the best in themselves. You have something hidden inside yourself and you should strive to bring it out instead of copying what others are doing. Comparing yourself to others is counterproductive. You will only limit yourself by doing so.
Guard Your Inner Source of Life
Have you ever been able to meditate amidst a busy environment? Well, that ability could be all that you needed to better yourself. If you can successfully listen to your inner oasis and meditate in a chaotic environment, then you are on the right path to becoming your better self. Nurturing your inner oasis is what you need to define yourself.
There is no distraction when it comes to pursuing what is inside of you. Reach your inner calm even in the midst of chaos. If your life is always influenced by what is happening in your surroundings, then it would be impractical to get to your best. Well, if noisy surroundings are a bother to you, you may need to retreat a bit and listen to what is happening inside of you and execute that.
Forgive Both Yourself and Others
Failure to forgive attracts negative energy within yourself. Don’t hold grudges against people. If you do, this will instill negative emotions in your life and hinder you from becoming your best. Anger is a distraction that may not help you become your best.
You definitely have had a share of how life can be unfair at times especially losing a loved one, encountering fears and failures. However, these experiences should not weigh you down but instead, teach you something about forgiveness. If you can let go challenges and burdens in life, you can easily enjoy the present moment and establish yourself on daily choices and habits that are not defined by the past. This way, you can become your best self.
These are basic life principles that will guide you to discover more about yourself. This discovery will help you identify areas that you need to improve on and soon, you will end up becoming the best you have ever imagined. We are all born with certain flaws but we can chisel them out to make a better us in the future.
