How You Can Keep Your Health in Check
Maintaining good health can lower your chances of developing chronic and life-threatening conditions. These conditions include stroke, diabetes, cancer, depression and heart disease. Here are some tips you might use to help you keep your health in check.
Protect Your Skin
Too much exposure to sunlight can cause skin cancer or other skin-related diseases. Therefore, you should reduce the time you spend in the sun. If you cannot avoid the sun completely, then you can put on protective hats and clothes when working in the open. It is also advisable you wear sunscreen, sunscreen protects you against the sun’s harmful UV rays, lowering your chances of developing skin cancer.
Exercise Regularly
Exercise plays a vital role in your health. Regular exercise prevents diabetes, colon cancer, stroke and heart disease. It is also a remedy for high blood pressure, osteoporosis and depression. Frequent exercise can also make you reduce weight and lower your stress levels.
Eat Healthy Foods
The foods that you eat on a daily basis have an impact on your health. So make sure you eat healthy foods. By eating healthy foods, you reduce the chances of developing certain conditions associated with poor diet, such as diabetes, heart disease and stroke.
Avoid Smoking
Smoking is a harmful habit that can lead to throat and mouth cancer. Smoking also causes chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and emphysema, a fatal condition that hinders the exchange of air in the lungs.
Avoid Alcohol
Too much alcohol is risky to your overall health. It destroys your liver and causes throat and pancreatic cancer. In addition, it impairs your driving ability, leading to serious accidents that may leave you with severe injuries or lead to death.
Lose Weight if You are Overweight
Many people are overweight in the US. Too much weight increases the risk of developing conditions such as cancer, stroke, high blood pressure and gallstones. Likewise, being overweight can lead to premature development of arthritis in the joints that bear weight, such as hips, knees and spine. You can lose weight by avoiding fatty and sugary foods. You can also do some physical exercises to help you burn excess fats.
Practice Safe Sex
Safe sex is important for your physical and emotional well-being. Safe sex is between two partners who only do sex with one another. When you engage in sex, particularly with someone you don’t trust, it is advisable you use condoms to prevent sexually transmitted diseases. Likewise, talk to a physician and get tested for sexually transmitted diseases.
Go for Regular Checkup
You are supposed to see your doctor regularly for checkups. This should include your primary care physician, eye specialist and dentist. Regular checkups can help you detect some illnesses earlier before they advance. You can also use tools like a blood pressure calculator to figure out things on your own if you are unable to see a doctor.
You also need to go for breast cancer screening at least once a year. Breast cancer is the leading cause of death in women. Men too can get breast cancer. It is advisable you go for screening if one of your family members has been diagnosed with or died of breast cancer.
Drink a Lot of Water
It is advisable you drink at least eight glasses of water per day to keep you hydrated. If you don’t like water, you can eat fruits that contain a lot of water. These include watermelons, oranges and grapefruits. When your body lacks enough water, some organs may become dehydrated. This is very risky, as it can lead to kidney stones, adrenal gland disorders, diabetes and cystic fibrosis. Chronic dehydration may also lead to cholesterol buildup in the blood vessels, muscle and joint problems and improper digestion. Signs of dehydration are dry mouth, fast breathing and drowsiness.
