9 Quick Tips for Excelling at Work
Everybody wants to earn a stellar performance review at the end of the quarter. But more than that, everyone wants to be considered for that upcoming promotion, get an incredible recommendation letter and get the satisfaction of being known as excellent at work. But how exactly does someone get all these things? Here are nine suggestions for excelling at work.
1. Maximize Your Performance
The first step to transcending at work is doing what you love. Ensure you choose a career that reflects your interests, passion, and strengths. If you find that job or something close, put your whole heart into it. Work hard, put the extra effort to learn everything that the position requires, and ensure you exceed the expectations of your boss in everything you do. In other words, be an overachiever.
2. Subdivide Your Work
You can also do a better job by knowing what to prioritize and breaking down your work into smaller tasks. Start your day or week with a list of what needs to be done. Take the shortest amount of time to finish every task and tick it before going to the next one. Make sure to do everything right and triple check your work to ensure there are no mistakes that will waste time later
3. Maximize Your Time
There are 24 hours a day for everyone in this world. The difference is brought by how well you spend your time. Avoid the temptation to do unnecessary things at work like going to social media, making personal calls and playing games. Arrive earlier than others so you can make coffee, read the paper and anything else that isn’t part of your job description.
4. Rest Well
There is a risk of burning out or being unproductive if you overwork. Be sure to take a 10-minute break every one or two hours to do something that relaxes you. You can go and get a coffee, take a walk to clear your head or just interact with some colleagues. Getting enough sleep is also crucial in ensuring you are productive at work the next day. If things like sleep apnea, bloating, and bad back or outside noise are making you not get a good 8-hour sleep, you should get the appropriate sleep aids to solve that problem.
5. Know Your Boss
You may not be your bosses’ biggest fan, but you have to impress them if you need to go far in the company. You should learn how your boss likes things to be done and do them that way. Mirror them without being creepy and try as much as possible to perform your job according to his expectation or even better. After a while, you should learn the ins and outs of that office and anticipate and deliver things before he even asks for them. Additionally, you can identify areas where your boss has a weakness for example dealing with computers, social media, and software and always be there to lend a hand.
6. Act Professionally
Nothing will get you fired faster than being unprofessional. Professionalism is how you conduct yourself in the office, with colleagues and superiors. Always arrive at work on or before official time, do not leave work before time unless you have permission and always follow the company’s dress code. Avoid gossip and office romance at all cost because they only bring feuds. Learn how to respect and speak properly to everyone including support staff and avoid doing personal stuff during work hours.
7. Take Initiative
Do you just do what you were told and stop there? Excelling at work involves always going over and above your duties. If you have the time, do some extra things that need to be done, come up with simpler ways to do tasks and always speak up if you have seen something you can be able to help.
8. Be a Team Player
Though it’s not possible to be friends with everyone, make a point to be friendly and helpful to a lot of people in every department. Do not be a loner in the office and be good at many things so you can add value to many people’s lives not just take from them. Working well with others and building networks is a great way to excel at work.
9. Be Known for Something
Whether it’s sorting out computer issues, balancing financial statements or closing a deal fast, be known around the office as an expert in at least one thing. That way people will always come to you, and you become irreplaceable.
Excelling at work is something that most people can do even if not everyone will get the promotion. With these quick tips, anyone can have a sense of accomplishment and always stand out at work.
