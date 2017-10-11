- 3 Tips for Getting the Most Out of Your Car Accident Case (11/15/20)
Three Steps Towards Finding a Job in The Travel Industry
Does the notion of working in the exciting travel industry appeal to you? Whether you seek opportunities as a commercial pilot, a helicopter pilot, a flight attendant, an airline company executive, an airport manager, a flight engineer, an airplane mechanic, or as a member of a busy ground crew, the aviation field today holds a definite cachet. Individuals who select a career in this industry enjoy unparalleled chances to travel extensively on a frequent basis. They may discover dynamic, fun-filled jobs which allow them to meet interesting people from around the world. Senior positions usually pay lucrative salaries and bonuses. Many airlines offer discounted vacation travel plans to their employees, too.
Not surprisingly, competition for these types of positions often proves intense. If you'd like to obtain an advantage in your career search efforts, consider following some proven strategies. These three steps can help:
1. Make Sure You Genuinely Enjoy Flying
In order to launch a successful job hunt in this field, you'll want to ensure you really enjoy the idea of spending your working life around airports and airplanes. This idea may seem self-evident. Yet before you invest time and energy training for a travel industry post, it helps to know you'd preferentially spend much of your free time flying if given that option. (By cultivating a sincere love for the joy of aviation, you'll empower yourself with an extra "edge" during job interviews, too!)
Mark Vanhoenacker, who holds a doctorate in History and has authored a book about his love of flying, describes himself as a pilot who would continue in his chosen profession even after a lucky lottery win. He switched the course of his career to become a commercial pilot in middle age and relishes his decision. Yet he advises anyone considering aviation as a career to take introductory flight lessons at a local airport. You'll quickly discover whether or not you feel driven to pursue a career in the airplane travel industry!
2. Shop Carefully For Necessary Training
Whether you seek work in the air or on the ground, you'll need to obtain specialized training to obtain some types of technical jobs in the travel industry. Today, numerous educational institutions offer these highly focused courses. The price of entering one of these fields sometimes proves steep, however. While most U.S. academic aviation training institutions offer student loans, the training will typically require a significant investment of time and money. Many institutions offer MBAs, which may assist people seeking work in non-technical business-related aviation fields.
For instance, flight hour requirements for commercial pilots vary widely based upon the jurisdiction issuing the regulations. In the United States, a pilot shortage exists in part because of the expense of obtaining sufficient hours in the air in order to qualify for commercial airline consideration. Yet some nations, such as New Zealand, sponsor academic programs in Aviation and maintain lower air hour requirements for graduated pilots. Students may discover some bargains in overseas air training courses. Graduates who obtain work as pilots overseas can rapidly accrue the hours required to compete for commercial positions in the USA.
3. Consider Registering With a Specialized Job Search Website
When you do feel prepared to begin your search for a lucrative travel industry position in the USA (or overseas), consider signing up with a specialized job search website. While many excellent online job search engines have arisen with the expansion of the Internet, you'll likely obtain the best results by spending most of your time visiting sites which specifically concentrate on air and travel industry positions.
For instance, sites such as Airemployment provide listings of positions for pilots, aviation mechanics and other air travel-related jobs. Both employers and job seekers frequent the site. By paying close attention to position listings, you may discover employment opportunities to assist you in your chosen career.
Persistence Pays Off
If you truly desire an aviation career, you'll want to remain focused in your search. Even if you need to work in other fields on a temporary basis, don't lose sight of your ultimate goal. Persistence holds rewards in this dynamic industry!
