12 Tips for Maintaining Your House
A home is a major investment for most people. Keeping the property in good condition is essential for living comfortably as well as maintaining its value. Performing regular maintenance is a part of good home ownership. Here are a few tips to get you started on home maintenance.
Tips For Maintaining Your House
-
Check and change your HVAC filters. You should check the filters on your heating and cooling systems at least once a month. If they are dirty, clean them or replace them. Even if they don't look dirty, replace filters are recommended by the manufacturer.
-
Inspect window and door caulking. Changes in temperature and exposure to sunlight can degrade the caulking around windows and doors. Once a year, take the time to inspect all these openings for caulk problems. If there is cracking, drying or shrinkage, remove the old caulk and put in new.
-
Inspect and clean the chimney. If you use your fireplace and burn soft wood, you will get a creosote build-up inside the chimney. At least once a year, have an expert come out and inspect the chimney, before doing a thorough cleansing to remove the built-up creosote.
-
Test your garage door's safety system. Modern garage doors have sensors which stop the door from closing if there is something in the way. Once a month, go out and test the safety system. It takes a few minutes and ensures the door won't injure a child or pet.
-
Vacuum dryer vent. If you look inside of a dryer vent, you will likely see a fine layer of dust and fabric particulates lining the sides. At bends, you may find a build-up. It is critical to clean the dryer vent at least once a year to prevent fires.
-
Have a sewer inspection done. The last thing you want to have is wastewater backing up into your home. If your sewer lines get clogged or start deteriorating, this is exactly what will happen. Have a professional sewer inspection done at least every couple of years.
-
Clean the gutters. Leaves and small twigs can fill up your gutters, preventing rain water from properly evacuating the roof. Once or twice a year, you need to clean the gutters to prevent water backup onto the roof or over the gutter edge. This prevents water damage on the roof deck, eaves, soffits, and fascia.
-
Maintain your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide alarms. These detectors are in place to keep your home and family safe. Routine maintenance will ensure they go off when needed. At least once a quarter, test the alarm to verify its working. Change the batteries annually.
-
Check and tighten locks/knobs. When you open a door, you expect the knob to feel firm in your hand. If it feels loose, tighten the screws to prevent it from doing damage to the lock or knob. Once a year, make the rounds of the house to check tightness on all locks and knobs.
-
Clean your carpets and rugs. You can prolong the life of carpeting and throw rugs by vacuuming them regularly and getting a deep cleaning done once a year. If your household is active, you may need to do it more often.
-
Service the HVAC. Your heating and cooling systems work hard year round to keep you and your family comfortable. To keep those systems running efficiently, you need to have routine tune-ups and maintenance checks. Autumn and spring are perfect times to do this as the weather begins to shift from one extreme to the other.
-
Test your water heater valve. Your water heater has a safety valve which prevents a dangerous build-up of pressure. If the pressure gets too high, it can lead to an explosion. The valve can stop working due to salt, rust or corrosion. Test the valve once or twice a year for maximum protection.
These tips will help you get your home into good working order and keep it that way. While you may want to do everything on your own, there are certain tasks best left to the professionals. They have the equipment, experience and training to do the job right the first time.
