Unique Gift Ideas For Your One-Of-A-Kind Friend
Summer is almost over, which means the holiday gauntlet is nearly upon us. Still, it might feel a little early to start worrying about shopping for presents. Most of the people on your annual gift list are probably no-brainers as far as shopping is concerned--admit it, you've been buying your mom the same perfume every Christmas for years--so you're safe making the bulk of your purchases the last minute. But we all have that one friend with interests so niche and taste so refined that picking out the perfect thing feels impossible. Get a jump on the trickiest part of your shopping list with these ten unique gift suggestions for your most unique friends.
For the friend who thinks she has everything...
Get the Mini Museum. Because even a person who has "everything" probably does not have a scrap of ancient Egyptian papyrus or a piece of Steve Jobs' turtleneck. Each of the 29 rare specimens in the Mini Museum is authenticated and encased in Lucite for protection. The whole thing is only four inches tall so she'll be able to display it on her mantle for maximum bragging rights.
For the friend who saved every back issue of Spin magazine...
Get a vintage record player. This person not only loves music but clearly values nostalgia over shelf space, and most likely already has a highly curated vinyl collection.
For the friend who knows which Hogwarts house he'd be sorted into...
Get something from Pottery Barn's recently launched collection of homeware themed after the Harry Potter books. But make sure you know which house your friend would be sorted into first. (No self-respecting Gryffindor would accept Slytherin swag, even as a gift.)
For the friend who already has a Chemex...
Get a Kone Brewing System. It's just as pretty as a pour over device but makes quality coffee much more quickly. Bonus: Able boasts that all its products, including the Kone, are sustainable, meaning they're made in the U.S.A. with ethically sourced labor.
For the friend who is obsessed with preparing for an apocalypse scenario...
Get a LuminAID. Lightweight, waterproof, and high efficiency, this inflatable LED lantern will really come in handy when there's no electricity and superstorms have blotted out the sun. In the meantime, it's great for camping trips and tailgating.
For the friend who honestly believes her dog is a genius...
Get an Odin dog toy. More challenging than the average treat dispenser, this pet puzzle is sleek and modular and looks more like an interesting coffee table knick-knack. It even comes in millennial pink.
For the friend who starts every day with sun salutations...
Get a home yoga swing. Your friend will be able to get in on the aerial yoga trend without having to shell out for another specialized studio membership. She'll be posting pictures of inverted pigeon pose all over social media in no time.
For the friend who has a green thumb but a bad back...
Get a Turtill. Like a Roomba for the back yard, this little green weeding robot is solar powered, Bluetooth enabled, and waterproof. The Turtill will do all the grunt work necessary to keep your friend's beloved garden free of weeds; maybe he'll finally be able to retire the heating pads he's been using on his back every night.
For the friend who loves the thrill of riding the waves...
Get a Slyde hand board. Traditional board surfing is old news at this point, so she'll appreciate the opportunity to give handboard-amplified bodysurfing a try. A handboard makes for a faster and more steerable bodysurfing experience, meaning a Slyde will ensure that your friend gets her thrills.
For the friend who can't stop going on about his college semester abroad in Japan...
Get a monthly subscription to Japan Crate's Umai Crate. This subscription box will keep your friend's pantry stocked with the exclusive, authentic ramen he thinks he can only get in Japan. If he has a sweet tooth and you're feeling generous you can get him the Premium Japan Crate too; it comes stuffed with fifteen exclusive Japanese snacks like Pocky Squeeze.
